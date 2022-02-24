Lunafest features women filmmakers while supporting area nonprofits

The Lunafest Film Festival consists of eight short, vastly different films from around the world with two things in common: They were all made by women, and they will all make a difference in Madison.

The festival, taking place virtually this year, is a benefit event for the foundation of the Zonta Club of Madison, part of a global organization of professionals whose mission is to empower women worldwide through service and advocacy.

Viewers can buy a ticket online and stream the 90-minute collection of films anytime between 4 p.m. on March 4 and 3:59 p.m. on March 6. Most of the funds from ticket sales ($25 adults; $15 students) will circle back to organizations supporting women in Dane County.

The brief documentary films range from the witty and relatable “How to be at Home,” an animated poem about coping with isolation during the COVID-19 pandemic, to the funny and moving “Close Ties to Home Country,” the self-portrait of a young woman living in the U.S. on a perpetual student visa, who hasn’t been “home” for years.

The heartwarming “Wearable Tracy” follows a New Yorker whose creativity becomes a connection with strangers. Yet another insightful film, “When You Clean a Stranger’s Home,” wryly looks at life through the eyes of a domestic worker who cleans the homes of people with more wealth and privilege (but not necessarily more smarts).

“This year’s festival focuses on the idea of ‘home.’ Last year’s had a theme of the outdoors,” said Zonta Foundation president Tamara Hagen. “It’s just amazing how the different filmmakers take those themes and create a very short film, ranging from a few minutes to about 15 minutes. They’re really well done, and in a variety of media.”

Founded to showcase the work of female filmmakers, Lunafest gathers outstanding short films each year, then offers the collection to nonprofits supporting girls and women as a fundraiser. Lunafest was created in 2001 by the company that makes CLIF and LUNA energy bars as the world’s first all-women traveling film festival. Since then, it has featured the work of more than 170 women filmmakers and has helped local organizations raise some $6.5 million.

The films come from directors around the world, most of whom are submitting their work to a variety of film festivals, said Anja Hakoshima of Lunafest. Selected films are awarded a $5,000 prize, she said.

This is the Zonta Club of Madison’s fourth year presenting Lunafest, the group’s largest annual fundraiser. The club, which has been in Madison for some 80 years, works on raising awareness of issues such as violence against women, human trafficking, health care needs for women, job training and more. The group strives to combine fundraising along with hands-on projects, although the COVID-19 pandemic has made that difficult, said Hagen, a retired cardiologist and Zonta Club member since 1987.

“The money we raise goes back to our community’s like-minded organizations,” she said. Funds raised in 2021, for example, went to support area nonprofits such as Girls on the Run, dedicated to girl empowerment, and Maydm, a group supporting girls and youth of color in developing technology career skills.

The Zonta Club has supported long-standing Madison organizations such as the Rape Crisis Center and DAIS, the Domestic Abuse Intervention Service. But “we’re also always looking for those new, up-and-coming organizations that are trying to fill smaller niches,” Hagen said.

Zonta Club members are Madison-area professionals, in fields ranging from real estate to education, banking to health care to library science, she said. Prior to the pandemic, the group had about 50 members, and the club is planning to launch a membership drive in June.

Madison’s Lunafest, initially a live-audience event with screenings at a movie theater, has been held online for the past two years. Viewers purchase an online code and can stream the festival anytime during the presentation weekend.

“The virtual (format) has proven to have its own advantages, and has allowed us to reach out beyond our borders,” Hagen said. “We’ve had people from across the country tune in to watch it.” Some viewers organize small-group watch parties with friends so they can discuss the films afterward. With eight different films, all very different in content and style, there is plenty to talk about.

“That’s what strikes me about these films,” she said. In just a few minutes “they take some little thing in a person’s life and make it mean something more to a lot more people.”

