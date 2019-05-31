Would you believe me if I said the cinematic thrill ride of the summer takes place on a farm in California?
Yet I was gripped by every twist and turn of “The Biggest Little Farm,” a lovely and thoughtful documentary that chronicles a couple’s decade-long effort to transform a barren patch of land into the farm of their dreams. The film is painfully honest about how hard farming is, as well as sweetly moving about how rewarding it can be. In the midst of a frenetic summer movie season, watching this quiet, gentle documentary feels restorative.
John Chester, the director of the film, bought the 200-acre patch of land with his wife Molly. Both had more enthusiasm for farming than knowledge; she was a private chef, he was a wildlife photographer (a skill that comes through in the film’s gorgeous cinematography). The 200 acres had been used up by a corporate farm and then abandoned, the soil parched and starving.
The Chesters dream of a “biodynamic” farm that produces many things, not just one single crop, and lives in harmony with nature rather than tries to reshape it. Their relentlessly cheerful adviser tells them that once they get the farm up and running, it will feel like “surfing,” as the perfectly balanced ecosystem will begin taking care of itself.
Maybe, but it takes a few years to get there. They are hard years where the Chesters have to confront one problem after another. When they revive the fruit trees, that brings pests. When they introduce livestock, that brings predators. In his voiceover narration, Chester is humbled by the challenges that the farm poses, his idealism challenged.
The Chesters figure out creative solutions to the problems — and then those solutions lead to more problems. In the end, the Chesters discover that their role isn’t really to “run” the farm, but to help the farm run itself.
Their approach to farming stands in stark contrast to those around them. Next door is a massive raspberry-picking operation that looks like a Christo sculpture, while north of them is a poultry operation so massive it was nicknamed “Egg City.” But “The Biggest Little Farm” isn’t preachy about corporate farming. Rather than telling what others should do, it simply shows what the Chesters did as a possible way forward for the planet.
The film captures the rhythms of the farm, with stunning aerial shots of the Chesters’ land mixed with adorable close-ups of dozing piglets, baby hummingbirds or the Chesters’ faithful dog, Todd. But the film doesn’t shy away from showing the hard realities of farm life — animals die, crops get sick, and there’s a whole lot of dirt and poop to deal with.
“The Biggest Little Farm” may inspire a few viewers to try farming, but for most it will reinforce how difficult it is. It's hard work building a paradise, but it’s worth it.