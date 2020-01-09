You are the owner of this article.
Lifeless 'Like a Boss' needs more than an extreme makeover to save it
Review: Haddish, Byrne have chemistry, but 'Boss' fizzles

Salma Hayek (left) plays a cosmetics tycoon who tries to muscle in on a company owned by two best friends (Tiffany Haddish and Rose Byrne) in "Like a Boss."

 ELI JOSHUA ADE

It would be fascinating to watch a double feature of “Beatriz at Dinner” and “Like a Boss.”

Both films star Salma Hayek and are directed by Miguel Arteta. 2017’s “Beatriz” is a dark indie comedy about a soulful masseuse who clashes with a shallow rich family who employs her. Meanwhile, the vapid studio comedy “Like a Boss” is the sort of trashy nonsense that that shallow family would probably enjoy.

After making a lazy stab at being a movie celebrating friendship and female empowerment, “Like a Boss” quickly unravels into a series of unfunny and unfocused gags that barely pad out its 85-minute running time. Hayek and Arteta can do much better. They already have.

The casting is promising with Tiffany Haddish (“Girls’ Trip”) and Rose Byrne (“Neighbors”) playing Mia and Mel, lifelong friends who have built their own storefront cosmetics company called Mia & Mel in Atlanta. Early scenes present the two women as liberated and fulfilled, happily child-free, smoking weed and having sex with whoever they want, to the envy of their new-mom friends.

But the business is struggling, and so the women reluctantly take a meeting with cosmetics tycoon Claire Luna (Salma Hayek), who offers to pay off the business’ debts for a stake in the company. But Claire has some conditions, including that she will get control of the company if Mia or Mel quits. Somehow, this doesn’t register as a red flag with Mia or Mel.

Of course, Claire starts scheming to break up the friendship, putting increasingly impossible demands on the two friends to drive a wedge between them. While the movie has presented Mia and Mel as deep and inseparable friends up until this point, Claire is able to get them to start bickering almost immediately. So the film’s message seems to be that female friendship is a powerful force — until it comes up against the slightest challenge.

Haddish and Byrne are gifted comic actresses, but the slapdash screenplay by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelley doesn’t give them much to work with, and you can feel the strain as they struggle to get laughs. The scenes depend on giggly one-liners and raunchy slapstick for laughs rather than building comic momentum. And Hayek’s over-the-top Cruella de Ville-level performance is a miscalculation, sucking the oxygen out of every scene she’s in.

There are some bright spots. Billy Porter of FX’s “Pose” and the always-reliable Jennifer Coolidge of “Best in Show” make the most of their supporting roles as Mia and Mel’s only employees. (Imagine a version of this movie where they’re the leads! I sure did.) As the film lurches through familiar comic clichés — karaoke! Big dance number! Jumping into a pool for no reason! — towards a laugh-free finale, it’s clear that ‘Like A Boss” needed more than a touch-up to work.

LIKE A BOSS

One star

Rose Byrne, Tiffany Haddish, Salma Hayek

R for language, drug use

1 hour 23 minutes

Opens Friday at Marcus Point, Marcus Palace, New Vision Fitchburg 18 and FLIX Brewhouse Madison

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

