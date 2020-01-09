Lifeless 'Like a Boss' needs more than an extreme makeover to save it

Of course, Claire starts scheming to break up the friendship, putting increasingly impossible demands on the two friends to drive a wedge between them. While the movie has presented Mia and Mel as deep and inseparable friends up until this point, Claire is able to get them to start bickering almost immediately. So the film’s message seems to be that female friendship is a powerful force — until it comes up against the slightest challenge.

Haddish and Byrne are gifted comic actresses, but the slapdash screenplay by Sam Pitman and Adam Cole-Kelley doesn’t give them much to work with, and you can feel the strain as they struggle to get laughs. The scenes depend on giggly one-liners and raunchy slapstick for laughs rather than building comic momentum. And Hayek’s over-the-top Cruella de Ville-level performance is a miscalculation, sucking the oxygen out of every scene she’s in.

There are some bright spots. Billy Porter of FX’s “Pose” and the always-reliable Jennifer Coolidge of “Best in Show” make the most of their supporting roles as Mia and Mel’s only employees. (Imagine a version of this movie where they’re the leads! I sure did.) As the film lurches through familiar comic clichés — karaoke! Big dance number! Jumping into a pool for no reason! — towards a laugh-free finale, it’s clear that ‘Like A Boss” needed more than a touch-up to work.

Be the first to know We'll send breaking news and news alerts to you as as they happen! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.