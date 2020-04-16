Let's talk about 'The Social Network' April 22 at the Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

We had such a good time doing the first virtual edition of the Cap Times Classic Movie Chats last week, so let’s do another one! Let’s get together on Zoom at 7 p.m. next Wednesday, April 22.

At the beginning of the month, I asked readers to vote on which of the classic movies new to Netflix in April they wanted to talk about and “The Matrix” was the favorite. But “The Social Network” came in a close second, so while we’re all living our lives on social media in quarantine, let’s talk about David Fincher’s 2010 film about the origins of Facebook.

I’ll talk some about the making of the movie and what I think of it, and then we’ll throw it open to your questions or comments. (If you just want to hit “mute” and listen to the conversation, that’s great, too — several people did that at the “Matrix” chat.)

"The Social Network" is streaming on Netflix now, so if you’ve never seen it before or want to refresh your memory, make sure to watch it at this link before next Wednesday. Register for the chat here, and that will get you a link to join us on the 22nd. Hope to see you there!

