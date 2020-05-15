You are the owner of this article.
Let's talk about 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' Tuesday at the next virtual movie chat
Let's talk about 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' Tuesday at the next virtual movie chat

The Good, the Bad and the Ugly

Clint Eastwood stars as Blondie in "The Good, the Bad and the Ugly," one of four candidates for the next Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat.

You folks want it all — the good, the bad AND the ugly.

The people have spoken, and the runaway favorite choice for the next Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat is Sergio Leone’s classic Spaghetti Western “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.” Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach play the titular trio, all shooting and conniving their way through the Civil War in search of a fortune in lost gold.

Come talk about it with me at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, on Zoom. Register here at the link. If you haven’t seen it or need a refresher, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Note: For the first time, we’re planning to post the Zoom discussion on the Cap Times website afterwards, so just know ahead of time that our conversation will be made public, in case you had any controversial Eli Wallach opinions you didn’t want to see publicized.

I think it’s probably my favorite Western (although Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in the West,” also on Netflix, is a masterpiece too), and I’m sure we’ll have lots to talk about. Hope to see you there!

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

