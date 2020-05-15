Let's talk about 'The Good, The Bad and The Ugly' Tuesday at the next virtual movie chat

You folks want it all — the good, the bad AND the ugly.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

The people have spoken, and the runaway favorite choice for the next Cap Times Virtual Classic Movie Chat is Sergio Leone’s classic Spaghetti Western “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.” Clint Eastwood, Lee Van Cleef and Eli Wallach play the titular trio, all shooting and conniving their way through the Civil War in search of a fortune in lost gold.

Come talk about it with me at 7 p.m. Tuesday, May 19, on Zoom. Register here at the link. If you haven’t seen it or need a refresher, the movie is now streaming on Netflix.

Note: For the first time, we’re planning to post the Zoom discussion on the Cap Times website afterwards, so just know ahead of time that our conversation will be made public, in case you had any controversial Eli Wallach opinions you didn’t want to see publicized.

I think it’s probably my favorite Western (although Leone’s “Once Upon a Time in the West,” also on Netflix, is a masterpiece too), and I’m sure we’ll have lots to talk about. Hope to see you there!

Stay up-to-date on what's happening Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.