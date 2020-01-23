'Les Miserables' is a near-'Miz' look at a fractured France

“Les Miserables” is a day in the life of three cops — a cynical, corrupt veteran named Chris (Alexis Manenti), his loyal sidekick Gwada (Djibril Zonga) and newbie Stephane (Damien Bonnard), recently transferred from another precinct. There are shades of Denzel Washington and Ethan Hawke in “Training Day” as Chris gives Stephane a crash course in the rough-and-tumble, morally gray world of urban policing. The viewer identifies with Stephane’s bewilderment, turning to disgust, as we watch Chris harass teenage girls, buy black market contraband, and otherwise wield his power over a frightened, resentful community.

On this fateful day, the cops try to intercede when the Romany owners of the local circus accuse one of the Muslim boys, Issa (Issa Perica), of stealing a lion cub. Tempers flare, the cops’ interventions only cause matters to escalate, culminating in a shocking act of violence perpetrated by one of the cops against Issa. The crime is filmed by a drone piloted by another boy, and soon the cops are tearing the projects apart to find the incriminating footage.