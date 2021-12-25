Kurt Warner loves 'American Underdog,' but ...

He became the St. Louis Rams' starter in 1999 when Cedar Rapids native Trent Green had a season-ending injury, and the rest, as they say, his history — or, in this case, his story.

More than 32,000 yards, 208 TDs and three Super Bowl appearances, as well as NFL and Super Bowl MVP honors, followed.

It's one of the greatest stories in NFL history, one Warner thinks is a great lesson for others who feel like giving up on their dreams, giving up on life.

He wants to "use that to truly impact people, inspire people."

And while the Christmas Day release for this deeply religious man was not planned "we just think it's a perfect time for the movie."

Kurt and Brenda were heavily involved in the making of "American Underdog," which is based on Warner's book "All Things Possible." The two were part of the process with the screen play and the filming.

"It's been an interesting process," he said. "It truly was a collaborative effort ... they listened to us."

But some things, he said, were better left to the movie-making pros.