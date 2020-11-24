Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis make 'Happiest Season' merry and bright

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the beautiful young couple strolls arm-in-arm down a street festooned with multicolored lights and Christmas decorations.

The one difference? The couple is two women.

“Happiest Season,” which premieres Wednesday on Hulu, has all the trappings of a good Christmas movie — it’s funny and sweet, and full of holiday cheer. But the directorial debut of actress Clea DuVall (who co-wrote the screenplay with Mary Holland) scores not just because it puts a lesbian couple at its center, but that it doesn’t “straightwash” their relationship to make it indistinguishable from a hetero romance.

While most holiday romances end with that shot of the happy couple walking down the street, “Happiest Season” starts with it. Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) are already a loving and committed couple when the movie begins. Harper wants to bring Abby back to her hometown to meet her parents, where Abby is secretly planning to pop the question.