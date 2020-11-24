Kristen Stewart and Mackenzie Davis make 'Happiest Season' merry and bright

It’s the most wonderful time of the year, and the beautiful young couple strolls arm-in-arm down a street festooned with multicolored lights and Christmas decorations.
The one difference? The couple is two women.
“Happiest Season,” which premieres Wednesday on Hulu, has all the trappings of a good Christmas movie — it’s funny and sweet, and full of holiday cheer. But the directorial debut of actress Clea DuVall (who co-wrote the screenplay with Mary Holland) scores not just because it puts a lesbian couple at its center, but that it doesn’t “straightwash” their relationship to make it indistinguishable from a hetero romance.
While most holiday romances end with that shot of the happy couple walking down the street, “Happiest Season” starts with it. Abby (Kristen Stewart) and Harper (Mackenzie Davis) are already a loving and committed couple when the movie begins. Harper wants to bring Abby back to her hometown to meet her parents, where Abby is secretly planning to pop the question.
But halfway to her parents’ house, Harper pulls the car over to make a confession. She’s never come out to her family, let alone told them she’s in a long-term relationship. Could Abby pretend to be her roommate for the duration of the visit?
Now, this is an objectively terrible think to ask. But Abby begrudgingly goes along with it, because she loves Harper and there would be no movie if she doesn’t. And once she meets Harper’s family, she sort of understands Harper’s reluctance. Her father Ted (Victor Garber) is a local city councilman campaigning for mayor on a “traditional values” platform. Harper’s equally driven mother Tipper (Mary Steenburgen) wants a picture-perfect family Christmas as “great content” for her Instagram page.
Harper’s older sister (Alison Brie) is a high-powered attorney turned “supermom” who has always competed with Harper for “favorite daughter” status. The only halfway likable person in the family is oversharing younger sister Jane (Holland).
Abby at first takes it all in stride, and Stewart is hilariously droll as she sees how oblivious everyone is to the obvious truth of Abby and Harper’s real situation. But she gets less tolerant as Harper dives deeper into her old closeted life and keeps Abby at arm’s length, including reconnecting with her old high school boyfriend (Jake McDorman). Left on her own, Abby connects with Riley (Aubrey Plaza), who Harper dated in high school, but then threw under the bus when rumors of their relationship surfaced.
There was a fleeting moment where I wondered if Abby would end up with Riley (Stewart and Plaza are terrific together on screen). But the secret weapon of “Happiest Season” is Davis, as Harper finally accepts and celebrates her identity the way Scrooge embraced his better angels on Christmas morning.
Holland and DuVall scatter the laughs among the talented supporting cast, which also includes Sarayu Blue as Ted’s campaign manager and Dan Levy as Abby’s best friend. With so many anonymous holiday movies being pumped out like assembly-line gingerbread cookies, it’s a pleasure to watch one that takes the time to do it right.
Also on streaming: It’s a big week for streaming, as we hunker down for smaller, socially distanced Thanksgivings this week. (We are doing that, right, everyone?) On Tuesday, Netflix premieres Ron Howard’s adaptation of “Hillbilly Elegy,” J.D. Vance’s memoir of growing up poor in Appalachia, starring Amy Adams and Glenn Close.
On Wednesday, Kurt Russell returns as a distractingly hunky Santa in “The Christmas Chronicles: Part Two” on Netflix, with his real-life partner Goldie Hawn as Mrs. Claus. Maybe Kate Hudson can play Rudolph in the next movie?
On Friday, HBO MAX premieres the newest Melissa McCarthy comedy, “Superintelligence,” in which McCarthy plays an average woman who becomes the target of an all-powerful AI who decides whether to save or destroy humanity based on her actions. I just hope the AI doesn’t watch “Tammy,” or we’re doomed.
It's a Thanksgiving tradition, as the "Mystery Science Theater 3000 Turkey Day Marathon" kicks off at 8 a.m. Thursday via Twitch, YouTube and other streaming sites. The marathon will feature six episodes of the series, with host segments featuring Joel Hodgson, Jonah Ray, Emily Marsh and more.
