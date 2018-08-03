It takes a lot of moxie to release a spy thriller the week after “Mission: Impossible – Fallout” comes out. Granted, “The Spy Who Dumped Me” is being marketed as a comedy, but audiences coming to see the banter between Mila Kunis and Kate McKinnon might be surprised to see so much R-rated action, with bad guys getting shot, stabbed and blown up at will.
The result is a female buddy comedy that pauses for 5 minutes at a time to become an over-the-top action movie. Even though Kunis is appealing enough and “Saturday Night Live's" McKinnon is, of course, a comic genius, it’s an awkward and ultimately unsatisfying mash-up of genres.
Kunis plays Audrey, a timid Los Angeles woman who has just been dumped via text by her boyfriend Drew (Justin Theroux). What she doesn’t know, but we do because we read the title of the movie, is that he’s a CIA spy on the run from a shadowy criminal syndicate. Drew is fatally shot in front of Audrey, but not before getting her to agree to take his place at a mysterious meeting in Vienna.
So Audrey heads off to Vienna with her eager best friend Morgan (McKinnon) in tow, and much chasing, shooting and double-crossing ensue as they hop from Vienna to Prague to Berlin (they must use the same travel site as Ethan Hunt).
They are all in pursuit of that prize of every modern spy movie, a flash drive containing classified information. What are these movies going to do once everything exists in the cloud?
The back-and-forth between Kunis and McKinnon is consistently entertaining. Director and co-writer Susanna Fogel made the indie comedy “Life Partners,” and knows how to find sharp laughs in female friendships. With Kunis taking the straight-man role, she gives McKinnon plenty of room to do a variation on her hyper-verbal, oversharing character. The scenes where she fangirls over Drew’s CIA boss (an icy Gillian Anderson) or chats with her overprotective parents (Jane Curtin and Paul Reiser) back home are a lot of fun.
But these scenes sit uneasily next to the action, which is often violent and bloody in a way that undercuts the comedy. For example, at one point Morgan and Audrey are driven in a car chase by an Uber driver determined to earn five stars. Funny idea! Until the Uber driver gets graphically shot in the head.
Fogel and co-writer David Iserson make the fatal mistake of thinking audiences will care about the spy plot or take it at all seriously, when all we want is to hear Kunis and McKinnon trade one-liners in exotic European locations for two hours. Instead of a trim 90-minute comedy, “The Spy Who Dumped Me” runs nearly two hours, including, for some reason that never pays off, repeated flashbacks to the night Drew and Audrey met at a bar.
Sorry, but we never get invested in their relationship. The most emotional moment in the movie occurs when Drew caustically says Morgan is “a little much,” and McKinnon’s surprised hurt is genuinely affecting. A little much? Sorry, but McKinnon isn’t nearly enough in “The Spy Who Dumped Me.”