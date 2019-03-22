The entirety of “Gloria Bell” is written on Julianne Moore’s face. She isn’t just in Sebastian Lelio’s wistful romance, she is the film, both visually and emotionally. Playing a lonely but hopeful Los Angeles woman in her 50s, Moore fills the screen for most of the film, often without speaking, drawing us in as we try to figure out what she’s thinking or feeling.
Lelio, the Brazilian director whose film “A Fantastic Woman” won the Oscar for best foreign language film last year, has been here before. “Gloria Bell” is a faithful remake of his terrific 2014 Brazilian film “Gloria,” starring Paulina Garcia in the same role.
The new version is co-written by Lelio and Alice Johnson Boher, and the story beats are the same. Lelio has even recreated some of the same shots, like Gloria bathed in neon light as she rides up a casino escalator. But watching the new version is like watching a gifted singer play a cover version of a favorite song, teasing out different colors and shadings that weren’t in the original.
As this American Gloria, Moore has a lighter step than Garcia did. Divorced for over a decade, Gloria has made a life for herself that she deliberately, determinedly tries to infuse with joy. She sings along enthusiastically to pop songs on the car radio, regularly goes dancing at a disco for middle-aged singles, and takes yoga and “laugh therapy” classes.
She dotes on her two adult children (Michael Cera and Caren Pistorius) who are affectionate but can never find much time in their busy lives for her. Lelio shoots the ordinary routines of Gloria's life in soft, glowing light, and the ephemeral score by Matthew Herbert suggests a transcendent moment could be around any corner.
“Are you always this happy?” a man says to her at the disco. Like a lot of people in Gloria’s life, he mistakes Gloria’s sunny exterior for what she’s really feeling deep down. Moore gives us access to those feelings, in quiet moments where the disappointment flashes across her face. They’re devastating, in part because we’re the only people who see them.
The man at the disco is Arnold (John Turturro), a freshly divorced ex-Marine who now runs a paintball camp for middle-aged men who want to play wargames. He seems nice, maybe a little sadder and more intense than the other men at the disco. Gloria and Arnold go home together.
Days later, they go on their first proper date, and he comes on strong (“I can’t stop thinking about you.”) Gloria is tickled, flattered, but a little wary. As it turns out, Arnold is still entangled in the lives of his ex-wives and two adult daughters. He’s not a bad man, but he’s weak, too weak to take the steps forward that Gloria has made since her divorce. Turturro is really good as Arnold surges towards Gloria with earnestness and hope, then retreats into self-loathing.
This isn’t a big movie romance; Gloria herself will probably forget about it in a year. But it’s the very ordinariness of the love story in “Gloria Bell” that makes it so extraordinary. Lelio shows the complications of a new love, how people with the best intentions sometimes sabotage their own happiness.
Gloria takes the setbacks, and allows herself to keep leaping forward and making mistakes, to keep getting out on that dance floor. In her oversized glasses and wrap dress, she’s as heroic as any superhero that wore a cape.