Jonah Ray understands if you were nervous about him taking over as the host of the cult classic show “Mystery Science Theater 3000.”
He was nervous about it, too.
“The compliment I get the most is people saying, ‘Hey, man, I wasn’t sure about you. I was expecting the worst but you blew me away,’” Ray said in a recent phone interview. “And the thing is, I totally get it. I would have been the same way. This is my favorite show. I wouldn’t want some idiot to come in and ruin it.”
Ray and the rest of the rebooted “Mystery Science Theater 3000” cast have been embraced by fans of the longtime show. Season 11 was a hit on Netflix and spawned two live tours, including a 30th Anniversary tour which played the Riverside Theater in Milwaukee last weekend. That tour gave Ray the chance to riff onstage alongside show creator and original host Joel Hodgson.
“MST3k,” as it is known to fans, returns for a six-episode Season 12 starting on Thanksgiving Day. Some things are the same — an astronaut and his robot pals held captive by mad scientists make fun of bad movies, including the “E.T.” knockoff “Mac and Me” and the “Pacific Rim” ripoff “Atlantic Rim.” But this season's format is a little different. Dubbed “The Gauntlet,” the premise of Season 12 is if six episodes were all made in one exhausting burst — “binge-made” as well as “binge-watched.”
Ray talked about getting comfortable in his role as host, the idea behind “The Gauntlet,” and why the show took on a notoriously bad movie like “Mac and Me”:
I know you’ve been working with Joel Hodgson for a couple of years now, but does it still feel strange to work and riff alongside him?
It’s so fun. It’s so funny where you’re like, "This guy’s my hero and I’ve looked up to him for so long." But it’s still a working relationship where we’ll be riffing side by side and in my head I’ll be thinking, “Hit your mark! Do your line!” And I’m sure he’s doing the same thing to me. It’s funny how fast that happens, and I think that only really comes from a mutual appreciation.
Compare where you are in your head now, just before Season 12 is released, to just before Season 11 came out.
Man. I’m a lot more relaxed and more excited. I was so scared (before Season 11). Even seeing now some of the next season and seeing my performance, compared to last season, I don’t think I realized it at the time that I was scared the whole time. I was worried and I was trying my best.
And it’s not like I was some novice. I had been writing and performing comedy for a decade before this show. But I really, truly felt the weight of what it would mean if I wasn’t good at it.
But now that it came out and seeing people really embrace me as part of the show, having seen a few of the episodes completed, looking at my performance, I’m clearly more comfortable. Everyone is way more comfortable in their parts. Everyone’s having more fun with each other. We rebuilt the machine in Season 11, and now we can enjoy the machine.
Did doing the live tour in between, and getting that immediate response from fans, help?
That was really huge. Writing the shows for the live tour last year really helped me learn what the audience responds to. There are certain jokes that are funny, but there are not good live jokes. There’s a rhythm there that you kind of learn from a live audience, and that really taught us a lot.
I actually gasped when I saw you were doing “Mac and Me.” That’s one of the pinnacles of cheesy cinema.
Yeah, when I heard we were doing “Mac and Me,” I was like, "Is this too big of a movie for us to do?" It’s a movie that people have seen and know the jokes about it. I always describe “Mac and Me” as the most capitalistic movie ever made. It feels like Mr. Burns putting on civilian clothes and going to Moe’s Tavern and trying to fit in. I was psyched to do it.
The one movie I really wanted to do that I kept pushing for was “Maximum Overdrive,” Stephen King’s one attempt at directing his own material. But they weren’t able to figure it out. It’s also a very violent movie, a hard “R” in a lot of ways.
You guys also do your first crack at one of those Syfy movies from (independent B-movie studio) The Asylum, “Atlantic Rim.” How did you feel about that? I know there’s some disagreement over whether they’re intended to be bad or not.
I think Asylum is just the new iteration of Roger Corman. They go, "These movies are selling, let’s make one of those." I don’t think they’re supposed to be bad on purpose. It’s a company trying to trick parents into buying the wrong movie for their kids. “Oh, yeah, they love ‘Transmorphers’!”
Newer movies are tricky though. Because even terrible movies, they are paced a lot better than bad old movies. It gets a bit tricky trying to find spot for jokes, because the shots are so quick and the music’s blaring.
What was the thinking behind "The Gauntlet"?
When we were making last season, that was 14 episodes. That’s a lot. That really butts up against binge culture. I remember people saying, “We’re going to watch all of these in a row.” And I said, “Please don’t! That’s unsafe!”
But with six episodes, you can kind of blaze through these in a day if you want to. We figured the fan base would watch it all at once, so we thought, "Wouldn’t it be funny if the show was trying to binge-make it as well?" So it was a joke that came up during the writing part of everything, and it set such a nice tone, as everything’s getting more desperate and clunky.
It’s also that thing that “Mystery Science Theater” has always done, which is to be in the machine and comment on it at the same time. I like that we’re doing that.
The fact that it’s coming out on Thanksgiving is good, because it gives families a solid eight hours to do something besides talk to each other.
Exactly. If there’s anything that ‘Mystery Science Theater” can do this holiday season, it’s drive families into silence.