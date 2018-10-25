If you told me that “Mid90s” was a lost movie made in the 1990s by a first-time filmmaker and his friends, I would probably a) believe you and b) give the movie a pass.
But it’s not.
Actor Jonah Hill, making his debut as a writer-director, has exactingly recreated the look and feel of a 1990s indie movie made on the cheap — the clunky full-frame cinematography, the natural-seeming actors, the plotless narrative. It looks like a movie made by someone with a camcorder and a VHS copy of Kevin Smith’s “Clerks.”
But you can’t judge a movie by what it’s pretending to be, only by what it is. And “Mid90s” feels like an exercise in imitation rather than a sincere work of art, one that never transcends its influences.
Stevie (Sunny Suljic) is a 13-year-old kid growing up in Southern California in the mid-‘90s, bullied by his older brother (Lucas Hedges) and overlooked by his harried single mother (Katherine Waterston). Looking for a surrogate family of sorts, he falls in with a group of teens who hang out at a local skateboard shop.
The foul-mouthed teens take a liking to their new recruit, nicknaming him “Sunburn” for obscure reasons. The skate punks are easily categorizable — Ray (Na-Kel Smith) is the wise ringleader, Fourth Grade (Ryder McLaughlin) the sweet dumb one, Ruben (Gio Galacia) the angry delinquent. There’s a fourth one, a wisecracker played by Olan Pranatt, but his nickname can’t be printed in a family newspaper.
Hill follows Stevie/Sunburn and his new friends as they skate, party and skate some more. The banter between the crew is enjoyable, but not much seems to matter. I assume the movie is somewhat autobiographical for Hill, but what that gives the movie in period details, it lacks in perspective.
Hill’s familiarity with the material ends up being a constraint, preventing “Mid90s” from accessing the world outside these five teens. Women in particular are relegated to the margins, only appearing at parties to hook up with the skate punks (including young Stevie, in one scene that’s way more icky than Hill seems to realize.)
“Mid90s” is so determinedly plotless that the moments of artifice, like a convenient car accident climax that resolves all the conflicts in the film, stand out like road rash on a skateboarder’s knee. A speech by Ray, in which he neatly summarizes the tragic backstories of all the characters in the film, feels similarly phony.
At only 84 minutes, “Mid90s” skates in and out of your mind without much effort. Hill’s film is a carefully constructed historical diorama of a bygone time, hermetically sealed from real life. It obviously meant a lot to him, but we never know why it’s supposed to mean something to us.