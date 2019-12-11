'Jinpa' tells an elliptical tale of revenge in the Tibetan desert

It could be a scene out of an old Western. A traveler on a long journey through a desert comes across a mysterious stranger who is on a mission to find and kill the man who killed his father.

But “Jinpa” doesn’t take place in Death Valley, rather in the Tibetan province of Kekexili. And Pema Tseden’s film turns quickly from a revenge movie into something stranger and more mystical.

“Jinpa” screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St., as the final film in the museum’s Spotlight Cinema series. While this year’s series has often focused on films about conflict around the world, from Syria (“For Sama”) to Ireland (“Image You Missed”), “Jinpa” ends the season on a note of forgiveness that’s like a balm in troubled times.

The screening is free for museum members, $7 for all others.

Jinpa (played by an actor also called Jinpa) is a lorry driver heading across the Kekexili Plateau. With his leather jacket, cool sunglasses and mane of unruly black hair, Jinpa looks more like a rock star on tour than a working-class driver.