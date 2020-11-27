Jim Jarmusch's beguiling 'Ghost Dog' materializes on Criterion

As he did with the zombie movie in “The Dead Don’t Die” and the vampire movie in “Only Lovers Left Alive,” writer-director Jim Jarmusch made a spin on a hitman movie with 1999’s “Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.” The film is now out in a new Blu-ray edition from the Criterion Collection.
Jarmusch doesn’t satirize genres, but he does play with them, blending together styles and influences to create something fresh. “Ghost Dog” contains elements of mob movies and samurai movies, and even a Western at the end. He sets it all to a terrific hip-hop soundtrack by the rapper RZA.
Like Alain Delon’s assassin in “Le Samourai” (the most overt influence on the film), the man named Ghost Dog (Forest Whitaker) works alone, adhering to a strict personal code. In Ghost Dog’s case, that code is literally in his pocket: Yamamoto Tsunetomo’s “Hagakure,” a spiritual guide for samurai warriors. Excerpts from the book, read aloud by Whitaker, form chapter titles for the film.
Ghost Dog stalks the streets in a hoodie, carrying a briefcase with his “tools” inside. His employer, a low-level mobster named Louie (John Tormey), saved Ghost Dog’s life long ago. Following the samurai code, Ghost Dog has pledged fealty to Louie, and carries out hits for Louie cleanly and dispassionately.
Then a job goes wrong. Ghost Dog carries out orders to kill a low-level mobster, but because the victim was a made man, the hit was unauthorized, with repercussions for the mob boss (Henry Silva) who ordered it. The samurai code conflicts with mobster code, and the mob boss orders a hit on Ghost Dog.
The film follows Ghost Dog as he patiently tracks down and kills each mobster one by one. Jarmusch’s grim joke is that these gangsters, all old men in track suits and V-neck sweaters, are part of a dying tradition.
“Everything around us seems to be changing,” Louie laments to Ghost Dog, whose own samurai way of life went extinct long ago. “Nothing makes any sense anymore.” When Ghost Dog shows up at their front door, he’s only a little ahead of time and obsolescence.
“Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai” has clever and stylish action scenes, as when Ghost Dog lays siege to a mansion full of bad guys or elegantly dispatches one by shooting a drainpipe. Jarmusch’s eye wanders to the small details in the margins, moments of deadpan humor and poignancy. Whitaker plays Ghost Dog as both a figure of menace and of childlike innocence in his devotion to his code. Between hits, we see him training his pigeons, or eating a chocolate ice cream cone in the park.
Ghost Dog reminded me of the bus-driving poet played by Adam Driver in Jarmusch’s “Paterson.” Both men create a pattern in their lives that is out of step with the rest of the world, but gives their lives purpose and meaning.
The Criterion edition of “Ghost Dog: Way of the Samurai” features a new interview (via Zoom) with Whitaker, as well as Jarmusch answering questions about the film submitted by fans to Criterion. There’s also a little pocket version of “Hagakure” included, the perfect size for carrying along to your next hit.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!