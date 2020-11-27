Jim Jarmusch's beguiling 'Ghost Dog' materializes on Criterion

Then a job goes wrong. Ghost Dog carries out orders to kill a low-level mobster, but because the victim was a made man, the hit was unauthorized, with repercussions for the mob boss (Henry Silva) who ordered it. The samurai code conflicts with mobster code, and the mob boss orders a hit on Ghost Dog.

The film follows Ghost Dog as he patiently tracks down and kills each mobster one by one. Jarmusch’s grim joke is that these gangsters, all old men in track suits and V-neck sweaters, are part of a dying tradition.

“Everything around us seems to be changing,” Louie laments to Ghost Dog, whose own samurai way of life went extinct long ago. “Nothing makes any sense anymore.” When Ghost Dog shows up at their front door, he’s only a little ahead of time and obsolescence.