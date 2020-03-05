To quote the Wisconsin Film Festival theme song, “It's been a long cold winter full of ice and snow/Now the spring has come and it's time to go.”

The surest sign of spring for Madison movie fans is the release of the guide to the eight-day Wisconsin Film Festival, the campus-based event that brings independent film premieres, classic films, filmmakers and more to the University of Wisconsin-Madison and AMC Madison 6.

The schedule for the 2020 festival, which runs April 2-9, posted Thursday online at 2020.wifilmfest.org and in print in the current issue of Isthmus. Tickets go on sale at 11 a.m. Saturday online, by phone at 265-2787 and in person at the Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.

A quick perusal of this year’s schedule shows an eclectic mix of political documentaries, foreign films, Wisconsin-made films, kid-friendly shorts and much, much more. Two-time Academy Award nominated actor Richard Jenkins and filmmaker and UW-Madison graduate Jill Soloway ("Transparent") are among the special guests scheduled to attend.

In his introduction to the schedule, programming director Jim Healy noted that the festival comes in the thick of a polarizing election year (the Wisconsin primary election is April 7), but encouraged audiences to take a break from the black-and-white world of politics and savor a little gray.

“It’s a wide world out there — experience it through the lives of people you have nothing in common with, be it language, gender identity, class or ideology,” Healy wrote. “Take a breather from the moral high ground and see a film whose protagonist is utterly irredeemable — and all the funnier for it. Bask in awe of a movie’s aesthetics and nothing else.”

Produced by the UW’s Division of the Arts and Communication Arts Department, the Wisconsin Film Festival is the largest campus-produced film festival in the United States. Films screen Thursday, April 2, to Sunday, April 5, on campus at Shannon Hall, Union South Marquee Theatre, Chazen Museum of Art and UW Cinematheque, and all eight days at AMC Madison 6 at Hilldale.

With audiences tending to skew older, especially for mid-week, midday screenings, the festival’s campus roots can often be overlooked. Festival organizers are clearly hoping to attract students in 2020 with a major change. For the first time this year, UW-Madison students with a valid WisCard can get a free day-of-show ticket to any movie at the festival if seats are available that day.

“We want students to be a bigger part of this awesome event, so we’re pulling out all the stops and offering free admission,” wrote Kelley Conway, chair of the Communication Arts Department and the festival’s artistic director.

Otherwise, tickets are $11 for general admission, $9 for students, senior, military, UW faculty and staff members, and $7 for the festival’s kid-friendly “Big Screens, Little Folks” films. An all-festival pass is available for $325, and if you don’t think a lot of people take advantage of that, you don’t know the festival’s hardcore fan base, who might see 20 or even 30 movies across the eight-day festival.

Here are just a few of the films that will be playing at this year’s festival:

“Boys State,” 7 p.m., Thursday, April 2, Shannon Hall — The festival always picks a crowd-pleaser for its opening night film, and has one in this Sundance Film Festival Grand Jury Prize winner, a documentary following a group of Texas high school boys whose quest to create a mock government mirrors the divisions (and the hope) of our fractured national politics.

“Can You Hear Us Now?,” 6:30 p.m., Saturday, April 4, Chazen Museum of Art — Speaking of politics, Jim Cricchi’s documentary is sort of a Wisconsin version of last year’s “Knock Down The House,” following several female candidates running for Assembly and statewide offices in the 2018 midterms.

“A Conversation with Jill Soloway,” 4 p.m., Friday, April 3, Shannon Hall — UW graduate Soloway, creator of the groundbreaking Amazon series “Transparent,” returns to campus to receive a Distinguished Alumni Award and talk about her career, equity in Hollywood and her media production company Topple (as in “topple the patriarchy”).

“Corpus Christi,” 6:30 p.m., Friday, April 3, Shannon Hall — The Oscar-nominated Polish film finally makes it to the big screen in Madison, a gritty drama about an ex-con who impersonates the incoming priest in a small village, and turns out to be better at the job than expected.

“Gimme Shelter,” 8:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, AMC Madison 6 — The Rolling Stones’ notorious Altamont Speedway concert in 1968 ended in disaster and tragedy, now thought of as the end of innocence for the counterculture movement. This new, uncensored 4K restoration of Albert and David Maysles is not to be missed.

“Short and Sweet,” 11 a.m., Sunday, April 5, Union South Marquee Theatre and “Shorter and Sweeter,” 10 a.m., Saturday, April 4, Union South Marquee Theatre — Parents know that the “Big Screens, Little Folks” series aimed at kids are a treasure, especially on the last weekend of spring break. In addition to these two collections of shorts, there are several family-friendly feature films on the schedule. Visit 2020.wifllmfest.org/bslf for the complete list.

“The Last Shift,” 7:45 p.m., Sunday, April 5, Shannon Hall — Character actor Richard Jenkins is good in almost everything, bringing a weathered authenticity whether he’s playing a grounded role in a drama like “The Visitor” or a broader comic role in “Step Brothers” or “Burn After Reading.” He’s scheduled to appear in Madison at the screening of his new film, in which he plays a retiring shift supervisor at a fast food chicken restaurant training his replacement.

“Narrowsburg,” 6 p.m., Monday, April 6, and 3:30 p.m., Tuesday, April 7, AMC Madison 6 — When film festivals go bad. This riotous true crime documentary looks at a small town in upstate New York that was taken by a small-time actor turned con man, who tricked the locals into supporting his film festival and the production of his mob movie with dreams of Hollywood grandeur.

“Nomad: In the Footsteps of Bruce Chatwin,” 1 p.m., Friday, April 3, UW Cinematheque, 11 a.m., Sunday, April 5, AMC Madison 6 — Werner Herzog’s latest documentary recreates the global journeys of his friend Bruce Chatwin, a writer and adventurer who died in 1989. It’s a personal and reflective film for Herzog.

“N of 1,” 3:45 p.m., Saturday, April 4, Chazen Museum of Art and 1:45 p.m., Thursday, April 9, AMC Madison 6 — Bernard Friedman’s documentary was one of the winners of the festival’s Golden Badger Award (which is neither golden nor a badger), given out to three filmmakers from Wisconsin or with Wisconsin ties. Friedman’s film follows five people from different parts of the world, all working together on an experimental procedure to save the life of a young Florida woman dying of liver cancer. Friedman will be at the April 4 screening only.

“Zombi Child,” 8:30 p.m., Saturday, April 4, and 8:15 p.m., Monday, April 6, AMC Madison 6 — The latest film from director Bertrand Bonello (“House of Pleasures”) is a twist on the zombie genre that shifts back and forth in time between 1962 Haiti and modern-day Paris.

