Jenny Slate brightens up indie comedy 'The Sunlit Night'

Jenny Slate is such a winning comic actress that I’d follow her to the ends of the earth. We come pretty close in “The Sunlit Night,” a quirky and ingratiating comedy set in remote Norway that comes to video-on-demand sites like ITunes, Amazon Prime and VUDU on Friday.

Slate (“Obvious Child”) plays Frances, an aspiring New York artist. In a visual touch that might have been annoying but is instead pretty clever, Frances is constantly seeing allusions to paintings in the real world.

One character is likened to Van Gogh’s mailman, another to Caravaggio’s “Boy with a Basket of Fruit.” She describes the layout in her parents’ cramped Manhattan apartment using a Mondrian.

In the opening minutes of the film, bad news hits Frances on all sides. She breaks up with her boyfriend. She doesn’t get the fellowship she was hoping for, and she has to sit by as critics trash her work.