Jenny Slate brightens up indie comedy 'The Sunlit Night'

Jenny Slate is such a winning comic actress that I’d follow her to the ends of the earth. We come pretty close in “The Sunlit Night,” a quirky and ingratiating comedy set in remote Norway that comes to video-on-demand sites like ITunes, Amazon Prime and VUDU on Friday.
Slate (“Obvious Child”) plays Frances, an aspiring New York artist. In a visual touch that might have been annoying but is instead pretty clever, Frances is constantly seeing allusions to paintings in the real world.
One character is likened to Van Gogh’s mailman, another to Caravaggio’s “Boy with a Basket of Fruit.” She describes the layout in her parents’ cramped Manhattan apartment using a Mondrian.
In the opening minutes of the film, bad news hits Frances on all sides. She breaks up with her boyfriend. She doesn’t get the fellowship she was hoping for, and she has to sit by as critics trash her work.
The one bright spot is when her sister announces that she’s getting engaged, but that’s swiftly followed up by their father (a hilariously dyspeptic David Paymer) proclaiming that he and Frances’ mother (Jessica Hecht) are separating.
In retreat, Frances lunges for the first opportunity to leave town: A residency with a reclusive artist named Nils (Fridtjov Såheim) working on a project in the northern Norway region known as Lapland. Frances takes the long journey northward only to find out that she’s basically free labor for Nils on his massive installation, which involves painting a dilapidated barn yellow.
The stunning Norwegian landscape ends up being something of a prison for Frances. She's stuck living in a musty trailer, where the sullen Nils refuses to speak with her other than to bark orders. Seeing Slate’s irrepressible bubbliness chafing against the rude Nils in such a forbidding environment is quite funny.
Bored, Frances wanders over to a nearby tourist attraction, a “Viking Village” where the locals dress up in furs and cosplay as marauders and pillager. Their “chief” is a peevish guy from Cincinnati played by Zach Galifianakis. And she meets a fellow New Yorker, Yasha (Alex Sharp), who has brought the body of his recently deceased father to Norway to fulfill his last request — a Viking funeral.
Rebecca Dinerstein Knight’s screenplay, based on her novel, threatens to become overstuffed with oddball supporting characters, especially when Gillian Anderson appears as Yasha’s absent Russian mother. But “The Sunlit Night” never loses its footing, and moves swiftly at under 90 minutes. (Apparently, more than 20 minutes of the original 106-minute cut was edited out of the film after a poor reception at the 2019 Sundance Film Festival. This could have helped.)
German director David Wnendt, who made the wonderfully transgressive coming-of-age comedy “Wetlands,” knows how to use Slate’s charm for maximum effect. In the second half of the film, when all the new characters start showing up, Slate recedes back a little to make room. We see her artist’s eye absorbing all this humanity for inspiration.
There are some lovely sequences of people just making things — Frances painting, or Yasha baking bread. I appreciated the way “Sunlit Night” doesn’t take the easy out and turn into a rom-com, with a relationship to answer all of Frances’ troubles.
Instead, “The Sunlit Night” is a strange and luminous ode to creativity and connection in the oddest of places.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!