It's the Dairy Show with Jon Stewart: Comedian sets new film in Wisconsin

Despite those regional shout-outs, “Irresistible” is a fairly universal comedy about American politics. And it may not shock you to learn that Stewart is not a huge fan of how politics is currently practiced.

In “Irresistible,” Stewart couches some pointed barbs on political partisanship, and the entrenched interests in both parties that profit off it, inside a relatively genial political comedy in the vein of “Dave.” The mix of sweet and sour laughs doesn’t always blend well, but this is a more sly film than it first lets on.

The movie opens in 2017 with Gary, who worked on the Hillary Clinton campaign, still nursing a Trump hangover. Desperate to make inroads with rural voters, he seizes on a viral video an aide shows him in which a Wisconsin farmer named Jack Hastings (Chris Cooper) rails against the city council of (fictional) Deerlaken about an anti-immigration measure.

A pro-immigrant swing-state farmer who quotes Patton AND the Bible? It’s almost too good to be true; “he’s a cross between (General Douglas) MacArthur and elk jerky!” Gary enthuses.