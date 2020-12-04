It's no mystery why the new 'Hardy Boys' on Hulu works so well

When I was a kid I got five bucks per month for allowance. But my mom might as well have paid the money directly to Woodward’s Department Store.
Because as soon as I got that five-dollar bill at the start of the month, I’d beg my mom to take me to the now-defunct Woodward’s in Calgary, Alberta. Because Woodward’s sold Hardy Boys books for $2.50 each, meaning I’d come home with two new mysteries to last me the month. It wasn’t long before the blue-spined hardbacks took up a sizable part of my bookshelf.
So my ears immediately perked up upon hearing that a new reboot of “Hardy Boys” was hitting Hulu this Friday. But with that interest came a little trepidation, as most Hardy Boys adaptations have been pretty silly. I knew it was a bad move when the Hardy Boys met Dracula on the 1970s TV show, and I was 11 at the time.
Obviously this new “Hardy Boys” wasn’t made for me, but for a new generation that may not have even heard of the books. But as a lifer, I was taken with this charming new show, which makes smart updates while keeping the flashlight-waving, let’s-solve-a-creepy-mystery appeal of the original series intact.
This “Hardy Boys” is set sometime in the 1980s, which means Frank and Joe can’t use Google to help them with their investigations. While the original Frank and Joe were only a year apart and pretty much identical aside from their hair color, these brothers are a little different.
Frank (Rohan Campbell) is a handsome and popular 16-year-old baseball star, while 13-year-old Joe (Alexander Elliott) is more of a troubled kid, grumbling in his older brother’s shadow. They live in a working-class New England town called Dixon City (a nod to the pen name of the author of the original books, Franklin W. Dixon) with their detective father Fenton (James Tupper) and journalist mother Laura (Janet Porter).
When Laura dies in a car accident, a grieving Fenton sends his sons off to live with his sister Trudy (Bea Santos) in nearby Bridgeport, where both Fenton and Laura grew up. They stumble almost immediately into a mystery involving a missing fishing boat whose sole survivor claims something nefarious happened on board. The boys launch an investigation, which circles back to their grandmother (Linda Thorson), the wealthy scion of Bridgeport, and to their own mother, who was investigating something pretty shady. That may have been no car accident.
That’s enough of a mystery to hook both the brothers and the audience, and “Hardy Boys” is a fun mystery for both tweens and adults, with secret societies to infiltrate, tough codes to crack, and lots of dark spaces to explore. The show has some good nods to the original books; Biff Hooper, the tall, athletic chum of the Boys in the books, is now a streetwise tween girl. As long as Dracula doesn’t turn up in a later episode, fans new and old should be satisfied.
Also on streaming: Fans of HBO’s teen drama “Euphoria” will still have to wait for Season 2, but a “special episode” of the series starring Zendaya premieres this week. You can watch it Sunday on HBO, but HBO MAX subscribers can watch it now.
Speaking of HBO MAX, Warner Bros. dropped a bombshell on movie theaters this week when it announced that, like “Wonder Woman 1984,” all of its films in 2021 (including “The Suicide Squad” and “The Matrix 4”) will premiere on HBO MAX the same day they also play in theaters. Warner Bros. insists that this is just a one-year plan in response to COVID-19, but theaters have to be worried that this will be a permanent shift in distribution.
A couple of high-profile Oscar contenders premiere on streaming services this weekend. David Fincher’s “Mank,” premiering Friday on Netflix, looks at screenwriter Herman J. Mankiewicz (Gary Oldman) and his struggle to get the screenplay for “Citizen Kane” made. And “Sound of Metal,” premiering Friday on Amazon Prime, stars Riz Ahmed as a heavy metal drummer who discovers he’s losing his hearing.
