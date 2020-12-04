It's no mystery why the new 'Hardy Boys' on Hulu works so well

This “Hardy Boys” is set sometime in the 1980s, which means Frank and Joe can’t use Google to help them with their investigations. While the original Frank and Joe were only a year apart and pretty much identical aside from their hair color, these brothers are a little different.

Frank (Rohan Campbell) is a handsome and popular 16-year-old baseball star, while 13-year-old Joe (Alexander Elliott) is more of a troubled kid, grumbling in his older brother’s shadow. They live in a working-class New England town called Dixon City (a nod to the pen name of the author of the original books, Franklin W. Dixon) with their detective father Fenton (James Tupper) and journalist mother Laura (Janet Porter).

When Laura dies in a car accident, a grieving Fenton sends his sons off to live with his sister Trudy (Bea Santos) in nearby Bridgeport, where both Fenton and Laura grew up. They stumble almost immediately into a mystery involving a missing fishing boat whose sole survivor claims something nefarious happened on board. The boys launch an investigation, which circles back to their grandmother (Linda Thorson), the wealthy scion of Bridgeport, and to their own mother, who was investigating something pretty shady. That may have been no car accident.