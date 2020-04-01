It feels like it’s been ages since movie theaters were open. And while this ranks very low on the list of major concerns brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, I did miss doing March’s Cap Times Classic Film Chat, where an audience and I watch a great movie together at Marcus Point Cinemas and then talk about it afterwards.

But, we’re all learning to use technology to adjust to this new, hopefully temporary reality of social distancing and self-quarantine, whether we’re conducting teleconference meetings at work or playing virtual poker (but with real money) online with our buddies.

So we can adapt too. Introducing the Cap Times Virtual Classic Film Chat!

We’re still figuring out the kinks of this, but here’s how it should work. We’ll vote on a classic film that has just posted on Netflix. You’ll have a week to watch it, and then we’ll all get together on the teleconferencing app Zoom on Wednesday, April 8 to talk about it together at 7 p.m.

Like at the Marcus Point events, I’ll share my thoughts about the movie and some stories about how it was made, and then I want to hear your questions and comments.