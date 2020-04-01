You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Introducing the Cap Times Virtual Classic Film Chat!
top story

Introducing the Cap Times Virtual Classic Film Chat!

The Matrix

Want to watch "The Matrix" and talk about it? Or "Taxi Driver?" Or "The Social Network?" Vote for your choice for the Cap Times Virtual Classic Film Chat. 

 FILE PHOTO

It feels like it’s been ages since movie theaters were open. And while this ranks very low on the list of major concerns brought on by the coronavirus outbreak, I did miss doing March’s Cap Times Classic Film Chat, where an audience and I watch a great movie together at Marcus Point Cinemas and then talk about it afterwards.

But, we’re all learning to use technology to adjust to this new, hopefully temporary reality of social distancing and self-quarantine, whether we’re conducting teleconference meetings at work or playing virtual poker (but with real money) online with our buddies.

So we can adapt too. Introducing the Cap Times Virtual Classic Film Chat!

We’re still figuring out the kinks of this, but here’s how it should work. We’ll vote on a classic film that has just posted on Netflix. You’ll have a week to watch it, and then we’ll all get together on the teleconferencing app Zoom on Wednesday, April 8 to talk about it together at 7 p.m.

Like at the Marcus Point events, I’ll share my thoughts about the movie and some stories about how it was made, and then I want to hear your questions and comments.

If you’re interested, e-mail managing editor Chris Murphy at cmurphy@madison.com and he’ll register you and send you the Zoom link to participate. And please vote below on which movie you’d like to talk about. If this turns out to be as much fun as I think it will, we’ll schedule more Virtual Classic Movie Chats in the coming weeks!

Stay safe, stay home, and let’s talk about a great movie together!

Tags

Stay up-to-date on what's happening

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Review: In 'Uncorked,' a full-bodied coming-of-age tale
Movies

Review: In 'Uncorked,' a full-bodied coming-of-age tale

  • Updated

The wine movie is not exactly known for a bouquet of tasting notes. From “Wine Country” to “Bottle Shock,” they are usually light, amiable movies that amble through sunny fields of vines. “Sideways,” of course, is the choice vintage, but most come and go about as quickly and breezily as a bottle of pinot.

Stuart Gordon, Broom Street Theater founder and horror movie icon, dies at 72
Movies

Stuart Gordon, Broom Street Theater founder and horror movie icon, dies at 72

Gordon was an icon among horror movie fans for films such as “Re-Animator,” “From Beyond” and “Stuck,” deftly balancing gross-out thrills with humor and pointed social commentary. But in Madison, he is still known for his tenure as a University of Wisconsin-Madison theater student, founding Broom Street Theater and getting arrested in 1968 for a notorious production of “Peter Pan.”

Stars of 'Contagion' reunite for a PSA
Movies

Stars of 'Contagion' reunite for a PSA

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The stars of the 2011 virus thriller “Contagion” — a prescient film these days — have reunited for a series of public service announcements to warn about COVID-19.

Stars of 'Contagion' reunite for a PSA
Movies

Stars of 'Contagion' reunite for a PSA

  • Updated

NEW YORK (AP) — The stars of the 2011 virus thriller “Contagion” — a prescient film these days — have reunited for a series of public service announcements to warn about COVID-19.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Badger Sports

Breaking News

Crime

Politics