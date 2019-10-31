At one point in “Inside Game” there’s a very Martin Scorsese-like shot of three buddies entering a building in slow-motion, reminiscent of Robert De Niro strutting into the bar in the iconic scene from “Mean Streets.”
Then we see the onscreen text telling us what the building is, the “Philadelphia Airport Marriott.” Not nearly as cool.
“Inside Game” is in many ways the Philadelphia Airport Marriott of gangster movies. It’s serviceable but generic, going through the motions of a typical crime movie without coming up with much that’s distinctive. And the one genuinely novel aspect of the story — a dirty NBA referee — is squandered.
The movie is based on the true-life case of Tim Donaghy, an NBA referee who was sentenced for nearly a year in federal prison for betting on games that he was officiating. It was alleged but unproven that Donaghy went as far as making deliberately bad calls to swing the games his way.
“Inside Game” doesn’t go that far, but focuses on Donaghy (Eric Mabius) betting on games using inside information his gleans as a referee. He partners up with two childhood friends who were affiliated with the Gambino crime family, bookie Baba Battista (Will Sasso) and pot dealer Tommy Martino (Scott Wolf).
Much is made of the friendship between the trio, forged when they played on the same basketball team in fourth grade under the tutelage of Tim’s father (Michael O’Keefe). But we don’t see much of that bond in the film, aside from scenes where they go to strip clubs together.
In fact, we don’t see Tim at all for long stretches, aside from a few moments where he learns of a key player’s injury and relays it to his gambling buddies, who bet accordingly. The life of a major-league referee, especially a corrupt one trying not to get caught, seems like the most interesting angle that “Inside Game” has going for it.
Most of the time is instead spent with Tommy and Baba as they rake in the dough (and a lot of pot and cocaine), and in fact it’s Tommy who narrates the movie. Sasso is a gifted comic actor (he played Curly in the “Three Stooges” movie) who can display menace quite effectively. And it is fun to see Wolf, best remembered as the sensitive younger brother on “Party of Five,” get all "Fuggedaboutit!" and play a lowlife New Jersey mobster.
But the parts are fatally underwritten by screenwriter Andy Callahan, never amounting to much more than foul-mouthed gangster-movie stereotypes. They are so uninteresting and unlikable that when their scheme's eventual unraveling comes, it's a relief rather than a tragedy. Randall Batinkoff directs with energy and keeps the film moving, but ultimately it doesn’t go anywhere we haven’t been many times before.