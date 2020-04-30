Indie comedy 'Vanilla' ices the competition

Look, at this point I’ll watch almost any movie that involves people leaving the house. And a movie about a road trip from New York City to New Orleans? You had me at “trip.”
Luckily, Will Dennis’ indie comedy “Vanilla” is breezy and affable enough to ride along with, even if we weren’t all cooped up. The film is now available on video-on-demand.
Dennis wrote, directed, and stars as Eliot, a buttoned-up web designer reeling from both a breakup and the failure of his app idea, described as “Uber for ice cream.” Eliot tries to sell the white van he and his ex-girlfriend Trisha (Taylor Hess) owned, and finds a buyer in Kimmie (Kelsea Bauman-Murphy), a wannabe stand-up comedian who practices her filthy one-liners on the customers in her uncle’s pizza parlor.
Kimmie buys the van, then wants to sell it back when the pizza parlor falls on hard times. Eliot offers a compromise. Trisha is a production coordinator on a movie set in New Orleans, and needs the van for a stunt. If Kimmie agrees to drive down to the Big Easy with Eliot, she can sell the van to Trisha. Simple, right?
Of course it isn’t simple. At first, Eliot and Kimmie have a great time on the road trip, trading funny lines and doing quirky things like opening a new fortune cookie as they cross each state line on the journey. They even fall into bed with each other. But Eliot learns that Kimmie also makes money as a “cam girl” on a porn site, and finds he isn’t as progressive as he thinks he is.
That’s not much of a plot to hang a movie on, but “Vanilla” doesn’t need much of a story when it’s got two engaging leads, a witty screenplay, and an appealing lo-fi aesthetic by cinematographer Tom Atwell that makes us feel like we’re touring the country with them. Cameos by comedians like Jo Firestone and Aparna Nancherla are bright spots on the trip, as are some small roles by local actors. I couldn’t find an acting credit for the guy who plays the wise New Orleans aquarium store owner who counsels Eliot at the end of the film, but that guy deserves his own movie.
Not every joke lands (a “Kill Bill” parody baffled me) and there are moments where “Vanilla” threatens to overdose on the cutes. But it’s always brought back to earth by the performances, especially Bauman-Murphy, who plays Kimmie as hilarious, open-hearted and, above all, unapologetic about how she lives.
Instead of being the usual Manic Pixie Dream Girl rom-com cliché who exists to heal the male protagonist’s heart, “Vanilla” seems to know that, deep down, she’s too good for Eliot. In a well-traveled genre, that kind of perspective is as refreshing as a cold ice cream cone on a hot summer day.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!