Indie comedy 'Vanilla' ices the competition

Look, at this point I’ll watch almost any movie that involves people leaving the house. And a movie about a road trip from New York City to New Orleans? You had me at “trip.”

Luckily, Will Dennis’ indie comedy “Vanilla” is breezy and affable enough to ride along with, even if we weren’t all cooped up. The film is now available on video-on-demand.

Click here for the latest updates from local businesses In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.

Dennis wrote, directed, and stars as Eliot, a buttoned-up web designer reeling from both a breakup and the failure of his app idea, described as “Uber for ice cream.” Eliot tries to sell the white van he and his ex-girlfriend Trisha (Taylor Hess) owned, and finds a buyer in Kimmie (Kelsea Bauman-Murphy), a wannabe stand-up comedian who practices her filthy one-liners on the customers in her uncle’s pizza parlor.

Kimmie buys the van, then wants to sell it back when the pizza parlor falls on hard times. Eliot offers a compromise. Trisha is a production coordinator on a movie set in New Orleans, and needs the van for a stunt. If Kimmie agrees to drive down to the Big Easy with Eliot, she can sell the van to Trisha. Simple, right?