In 'Yellow Rose,' country music brings salvation to a teen without a country

For a genre that’s rooted in a relatively small section of the world, country music has the capacity to speak to anyone. Last year’s excellent “Wild Rose” had Jessie Buckley playing a single mom in Glasgow who only came alive when she got on a stage at a dive bar and channeled the spirit of Johnny Cash.

“Yellow Rose,” written and directed by Diane Paragas, is a low-key drama that finds a similar two-step beat in its story of a girl who finds a home in country music that she can’t find anywhere else in the world.