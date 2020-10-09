In 'Yellow Rose,' country music brings salvation to a teen without a country

Note: "Yellow Rose" is only playing in movie theaters, and was reviewed from a digital streaming link. The review is about the film itself, and a positive review is not intended to be encouragement or an endorsement to go see the film in theaters right now. People should make up their own minds whether they want to see a movie in theaters now or wait until it arrives on video-on-demand or DVD. And if you do decide to go the theater, please abide by all theater and public health rules to stay as safe as possible.
For a genre that’s rooted in a relatively small section of the world, country music has the capacity to speak to anyone. Last year’s excellent “Wild Rose” had Jessie Buckley playing a single mom in Glasgow who only came alive when she got on a stage at a dive bar and channeled the spirit of Johnny Cash.
“Yellow Rose,” written and directed by Diane Paragas, is a low-key drama that finds a similar two-step beat in its story of a girl who finds a home in country music that she can’t find anywhere else in the world.
Eva Noblezada plays Rose Garcia, a 17-year-old Filipina-American who lives at the Texas motel where her mother Priscilla (Princess Punzalan) works. Priscilla is a strict and forbearing mother, and Rose is an obedient daughter. But her late father instilled in her a love of country music, and late at night Rose strums on his old beaten-up guitar and writes lyrics down in a battered notebook, dreaming of bigger things.
One night, Rose sneaks out with her friend Elliot (Liam Booth) to visit the Broken Spoke, a legendary dance hall in Austin. Hanging around the jukebox, Rose chats about Willie Nelson with a friendly older man in a silver pompadour. When that man later takes the stage, she realizes that he’s veteran country singer Dale Watson (playing himself), who Madison music fans might recognize from his frequent stops at the High Noon Saloon over the years.
Buzzed on good music and Shiner Bock, Rose returns home to a nightmare. ICE agents have raided the motel and arrested her mother, who Rose did not know was undocumented. Suddenly aware of her own precarious status in a country she thought was home, Rose goes on the run.
She stays briefly with an estranged aunt (Lea Salonga), then is offered a back room at the Broken Spoke by its kindly owner (Libby Villari). But none of it feels safe in a country where deportation, as one fellow undocumented immigrant says wryly, “is really in fashion, I guess you might say.”
Rose’s flight is transposed against her mother’s descent into a dehumanizing immigration system that strips people of their possessions and identity. Paragas’ screenplay doesn’t include any speeches about a broken and needlessly cruel immigration system. It doesn’t have to.
After she has to flee another ICE raid at the Broken Spoke, Rose ends up reconnecting with Dale, who gives her a bed to sleep in, and more importantly, guides her to put her pain and her fear into songwriting. One of the refreshing things about “Yellow Rose” is that it’s honest about the difficulty of an undocumented teenager’s situation in America, and doesn’t resolve Rose's predicament with a far-fetched third-act plot turn.
Instead, it focuses more on Rose drawing power from being able to voice her feelings through her music. While this is Noblezada’s first film role, she’s a Tony Award nominee (“Miss Saigon” and “Hadestown”), and has a powerful, supple singing voice. She gives Rose a grit and feistiness that seems reflective of her country music heroes. The chemistry between her and the crusty old country music veteran Watson, who acquits himself nicely in his first acting role, is very affecting.
The cinematography reflects Rose’s love for Texas, its neon-lit bars and wide-open prairies, as well as her sadness that Texas doesn’t seem to love her back. That wistfulness and yearning provides the ingredients for a great country song as well as a poignant indie drama.
