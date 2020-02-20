In '63 Up,' the landmark documentary series grapples with mortality

The last installment, “56 Up,” saw most of the interview subjects settling into late middle age, most of them happy or at least content with where they’re at. But “63 Up” seems to mark a turning point in their lives, reckoning with what getting old will mean.

Several subjects have lost parents since the last installment seven years ago. Others, including University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Nick Hitchon, are dealing with health problems of their own. One subject’s fate is a sad shock to the viewer, an unexpected reminder of the capriciousness and fragility of life.

Hitchon talks openly about living with throat cancer, and his fears for what that will mean for his family. When asked about his own father’s death, Hitchon's tearful response shows the strange but undeniable bond that the subjects have with Apted. It seems more akin to the relationship between a therapist and a patient or a priest and a parishioner, rather than a filmmaker and his subject.

“Well, you know me, Michael,” Hitchon says in the film. “I’m sure I haven’t dealt with it fully.”