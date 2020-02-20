In '63 Up,' the landmark documentary series grapples with mortality

A person might not know ahead of time what will end up becoming his life’s work. Filmmaker Michael Apted thought he was making a one time documentary in 1964 when he served as assistant to director Paul Almond, making “Seven Up!” for British television. The filmmakers interviewed a group of 7-year-olds, some from working-class backgrounds and some from upper-class backgrounds, about their lives and hopes for the future.
Apted went on to become a celebrated feature film director (“Coal Miner’s Daughter,” “The World Is Not Enough”). But he also took over the "Up" project, and every seven years he’d bring the cameras back to those kids to see how they were doing.
The resulting “Up” series, chronicling how these children grew into adults, may be the most important documentary series of all time. Apted uses these these specific people to weave universal themes about growing up, growing old and the choices we make along the way.
“63 Up” may be the final film in the series. (Apted is 78, and many of the subjects refuse to go on with another filmmaker in his place). That aura of potential finality adds a bittersweet flavor to what is already a moving film.
“63 Up” has its only Madison screenings at 7 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday at the UW Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. The screenings are free and open to the public.
The last installment, “56 Up,” saw most of the interview subjects settling into late middle age, most of them happy or at least content with where they’re at. But “63 Up” seems to mark a turning point in their lives, reckoning with what getting old will mean.
Several subjects have lost parents since the last installment seven years ago. Others, including University of Wisconsin-Madison professor Nick Hitchon, are dealing with health problems of their own. One subject’s fate is a sad shock to the viewer, an unexpected reminder of the capriciousness and fragility of life.
Hitchon talks openly about living with throat cancer, and his fears for what that will mean for his family. When asked about his own father’s death, Hitchon's tearful response shows the strange but undeniable bond that the subjects have with Apted. It seems more akin to the relationship between a therapist and a patient or a priest and a parishioner, rather than a filmmaker and his subject.
“Well, you know me, Michael,” Hitchon says in the film. “I’m sure I haven’t dealt with it fully.”
The subjects are generally referred to only by their first names. Tony, a cab driver and self-described “cheeky chappie,” seems content with his life, although Uber has cut into his business severely. Bruce, a gentle math professor who was lovelorn as a young man, has also settled into a happy existence with his wife and two sons.
Neil, who lives with depression, was homeless for a time and is the subject that viewers worry most about. He seems to have found a sense of purpose in politics and the church. Yet, as the “Up” series reminds us, everything can change in an instant.
Apted and longtime editor Kim Horton weave these present-day interviews with clips from earlier versions and younger subjects, and the effect can be stunning. In the span of a minute, we see a hopeful young boy grow into a disaffected young man, then into a mellowed older man. It’s impossible not think of ourselves, our parents and our children, and how quickly life happens to us. Watching the film, I could remember so clearly seeing "35 Up" in Chicago's Music Box Theatre. I'm amazed that was 28 years ago.
The series is inspired by the Jesuit maxim, “Give me the child at the age of seven and I will give you the man,” the implication being that our essential natures are forged at an early age.
“I’m still the same little kid, really,” Hitchon said. “Most of us are.”
Here’s hoping that he, and the “Up” series, stays with us for many more installments to come. I’ll miss them in 2027 if they don’t check in.