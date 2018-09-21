“In the Last Days of the City” is a film that’s both specific and universal. On the one hand, Tamer El Said’s debut focuses narrowly on a time and place — Cairo in the late 2000s — and even more specifically, on El Said’s own perceptions of that time and place. But the film will resonate with anybody who has a complicated relationship with the city they love, whether it’s Cairo, Berlin or Madison.
El Said is bringing “Last Days” for its Madison premiere at the UW-Cinematheque, 4070 Vilas Hall, at 7 p.m. on Saturday. The screening is free.
El Said’s avatar in the film is Khalid (Khalid Abdalla of “The Kite Runner”), a creatively and personally blocked Egyptian director trying to make a film that captures “the soul of the city.”
It’s a soul that’s rapidly changing in the months before the 2010 Islamic revolution. There are protests in the street, and the state-sanctioned news on the radio station sounds increasingly desperate.
Khalid’s personal future is just as uncertain as his city’s. He’s forced to move from his longtime apartment and can’t find a new one he can afford. His girlfriend has left him and his mother is terminally ill. And, though he roams the city with his camera, he can’t get anywhere with his film.
Khalid’s quiet, passive nature allows the viewer to see Cairo through his eyes, and “Last Days” is a bracing mix of narrative and documentary. All the other main actors in the film are real people in El Said’s life (including his late mother) playing versions of themselves. The camera captures real street scenes of life in Cairo in all their chaotic beauty.
We see echoes of the past throughout the film, whether it’s shots of a building being demolished, an old family photo fluttering in the rubble, or Khalid’s mother reminiscing about his sister, who died as a child. The growing fundamentalist movement can also be seen as an attempt for those fearful of the future to retreat into the past.
In one rather funny scene, Khalid watches as a dress shop employee sets up nude mannequins in a display window, then covers the window with newspaper so the mannequins’ private parts can’t be seen. The next day, the mannequins are wearing head-to-toe burqas.
Was this an authentic moment captured on the street, or staged by El Said? El Said also includes footage shot by Khalid’s filmmaking friends in the film, so that filmmaking itself becomes a form of communication between the characters.
“Last Days” is a meditative film that values imagery over story and character, lingering on evocative shots and letting the viewer decide how to process them. The result is an art film of poetic beauty that feels intensely personal.