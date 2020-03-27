You are the owner of this article.
In 'Resistance,' Marcel Marceau refuses to stay silent against Nazi horrors
In 'Resistance,' Marcel Marceau refuses to stay silent against Nazi horrors

Jesse Eisenberg plays famed mime Marcel Marceau as a young Jewish man in the French Resistance during World War II in "Resistance."

Marcel Marceau’s life as one of the most famous performers of the 20th century would merit a movie on its own. But “Resistance” looks at a lesser-known but perhaps more important period of his life, as a young Jewish man fighting in the French Resistance during World War II.

The film from Venezuelan writer-director Jonathan Jakubowicz (“Hands of Stone”) doesn’t exactly break new ground when it comes to World War II dramas, with heroic freedom fighters pitted against sadistic Nazis, including the notorious “Butcher of Lyon” Klaus Barbie. But having the hero of the story be not a two-fisted action hero but a gentle mime gives “Resistance” a poignant quality all its own.

Jesse Eisenberg, known more for jittery, hyper-verbal performances in movies like “The Social Network” and “Zombieland,” might seem like an odd choice to play a master of silent pantomime. But Eisenberg’s mother was a professional clown, and he convincingly evokes Marceau’s wordless visual poetry in his mime.

When the film starts, Marceau is a young man living in 1938 Strasbourg, Germany, working in the butcher shop owned by his father (Karl Markovics) and pursuing his dreams of being a serious artist. The film initially presents him as selfish and self-centered, but that lasts all of about five minutes. When his brother Alain (Felix Moati) and cousin Georges (Geza Rohrig) help house Jewish orphans in a nearby castle, Marceau agrees to use his clown skills to calm the traumatized children’s nerves. The scene where he uses pantomime to delight the kids, lighting an imaginary birthday candle and having the kids blow it out, is very sweet, a flicker of light against the encroaching darkness.

As the Nazis draw closer, Marceau and his family transport the orphans to Vichy France, but soon learn that if France is safer for the children, it won’t be for long. Barbie (Matthias Schweighofer) is the commander in the region, a sadistic monster who delights in torturing and killing innocents, his home base a luxury hotel with the chillingly apt name Hotel Terminus.

Jakubowicz stages some impressive suspense sequences (likely fictionalized) as the Resistance tries to stay one step ahead of Barbie, who seems to pop up everywhere to menace Marceau and his fellow resisters, even in the middle of the forest in the Alps. The dialogue scenes are more uneven, although the earnest performances usually make up for it. Interestingly, two of Eisenberg's co-stars have starred in Oscar-winning Holocaust dramas themselves, Markovics in "The Counterfeiters" and Rozhig in "Son of Saul."

While Marceau, horrified at the cruelty he sees, initially wants to take up arms, he soon realizes that the best way to defeat the Nazis is not to kill a few, but to rescue as many innocents as he can. Marceau was personally responsible for ferrying over 70 Jewish orphans across the Alps to neutral Switzerland, and the organization he was part of saved thousands more.

“Resistance” features a framing device, set just after the war has ended, in which General George Patton (Ed Harris) is telling Marceau’s story before an audience of thousands of American soldiers. It’s a little clumsy. But it gives the chance for Eisenberg to play Marceau giving his first public performance after the war, wearing the white-faced mime makeup for the first time.

In that closing scene, Eisenberg embodies the magic and mastery of Marceau’s pantomime. But he also captures the sadness that was a hallmark of his work, too. “Resistance” shows us the roots of that sorrow.

Three stars

Jesse Eisenberg, Ed Harris

R for violence

2 hours 

Now available on video-on-demand on iTunes, Amazon Prime and VUDU 

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

