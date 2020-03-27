In 'Resistance,' Marcel Marceau refuses to stay silent against Nazi horrors

Marcel Marceau’s life as one of the most famous performers of the 20th century would merit a movie on its own. But “Resistance” looks at a lesser-known but perhaps more important period of his life, as a young Jewish man fighting in the French Resistance during World War II.

The film from Venezuelan writer-director Jonathan Jakubowicz (“Hands of Stone”) doesn’t exactly break new ground when it comes to World War II dramas, with heroic freedom fighters pitted against sadistic Nazis, including the notorious “Butcher of Lyon” Klaus Barbie. But having the hero of the story be not a two-fisted action hero but a gentle mime gives “Resistance” a poignant quality all its own.

Jesse Eisenberg, known more for jittery, hyper-verbal performances in movies like “The Social Network” and “Zombieland,” might seem like an odd choice to play a master of silent pantomime. But Eisenberg’s mother was a professional clown, and he convincingly evokes Marceau’s wordless visual poetry in his mime.