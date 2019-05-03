“Red Joan” is a movie about a duplicitous spy that engages in a little subterfuge itself. The poster focuses on the presence of Dame Judi Dench in the movie, but she’s not really in the movie that much.
Dench plays Joan Stanley, an octogenarian British widow who has settled into a life of gardening and drinking tea (albeit from a Che Guevara mug). One day, there’s a knock at the door. It’s MI-5. They believe that during World War II Joan passed secrets to the Soviets.
Most of the film takes place in flashbacks, following Joan as a young woman (Sophie Cookson). The movie is basically fiction, based on a novel by Jennie Rooney that was inspired by a real woman named Melita Norwood.
“Red Joan” uses that dramatic license to refashion the woman as sort of an idealistic heroine, which is a little hard to swallow when you’re talking about someone who smuggled nuclear secrets to Joseph Stalin. The way “Red Joan” sands off the rough edges of her story to make it more palatable to an audience looking for a historical romance feels more than a little disingenuous, and not particularly interesting.
A smart but shy physics student at Cambridge in the 1930s, Joan is drawn to a group of communist intellectuals on campus. The outgoing Sonya (Tereza Srbova) brings Joan along to a “movie night” where Joan meets the dashing Leo (Tom Hughes). Everybody seems just a little too friendly to Joan, raising red flags (no pun intended) with the viewer, but Joan falls hard for Leo.
After graduating, Joan lands a job working for a top-secret nuclear research lab, where she’s awed (and more than a little terrified) at the potential devastation of nuclear weapons. She reluctantly agrees to Leo’s proposal to smuggle information to the Russians, rationalizing to herself that the world will be safer if everybody is armed.
Somehow, director Trevor Nunn can’t generate a single thrill out of this storyline, as the film switches listlessly back and forth between young Joan’s spying and elderly Joan’s interrogation by government officials. The screenplay by Lindsay Shapero traffics in romance-movie clichés more than spy-movie clichés, which is serviceable enough for the relatively unknown cast in the flashbacks.
But when Dench is onscreen, it’s painfully obvious how little the screenplay gives her to work with, as the great actress is reduced to repeating bromides about loving her country and working for peace.
What would it have been like to carry such a secret for a half-century? Did Joan ever have any regrets about what she did? “Red Joan” won’t say. The film is so desperate to get the audience on her side that it neglects to make her interesting.