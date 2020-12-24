In harrowing 'Promising Young Woman,' revenge is a dish best served pink

Cassie, played by Mulligan, first appears slumped on a couch in a seedy bar in a disheveled business suit, seemingly an appletini away from complete unconsciousness. A supposed “nice guy” (Adam Brody) comes over under the guise of being concerned and cajoles her into his car.

Before you know it he has her back in his apartment, unbuttoning her shirt against her feeble drunken protestations. Until, in a flash, she affixes him with an icy stare, and asks “What are you doing?” She’s been sober the whole time, letting him think he's taking advantage of her before turning the tables.

Every weekend, Cassie goes out to the bars and lays herself out as bait for a potential date rapist. Fennell casts actors known for playing good guys, like Brody, Christopher Mintz-Plasse of “Superbad” and Sam Richardson of “Veep” in these roles to maximize our discomfort. We don’t see what happens after Cassie has called them out, but she keeps a notebook under her bed full of blue and red hashmarks, one for each guy she’s caught.