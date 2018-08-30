In one scene in “Damsel,” a dashing cowboy named Sam Alabaster (Robert Pattinson) pulls out a guitar and plays a song he’s written for his beloved Penelope (Mia Wasikowska). Only it becomes clear quickly that Sam hasn’t gotten much farther along in the song than just singing “You’re my honeybun” over and over again.
It’s a very funny scene, and a telling one in “Damsel.” Because not only are Sam’s plans for marrying Penelope similarly half-baked, but it turns out that he really doesn’t know much about her other than he wants to marry her. The new Western from brothers David and Nathan Zellner (“Kumiko the Treasure Hunter”) turns the genre on its head, becoming a sly and surreal treatise about toxic masculinity. The film has its Madison premiere at 7 p.m. Saturday as part of the UW-Cinematheque fall film series at 4070 Vilas Hall.
“Damsel” opens with a scene of two men waiting for a stagecoach in the middle of the desert. One is a young man (David Zellner) heading west, looking for a “fresh start” on the frontier after a lifetime of failure back east. The other is a grizzled old preacher (Robert Forster) heading east, who disabuses him of the notion that a “fresh start” is even possible. “Things are gonna be s----- in new and fascinating ways,” the old preacher says of the Wild West.
Next we find Sam, riding into a small town with a guitar and rifle on his back and a Shetland pony named Butterscotch in tow. He tracks down a drunken preacher (who turns out to be that young man from the stagecoach stop, years later) to perform a wedding ceremony for Sam and Penelope.
It’s only after Sam and the preacher are well on their way to see Penelope that Sam reveals the one wrinkle in the plan — Penelope has been captured by outlaws, and they’ll need to rescue her before they can get hitched. There’s actually a lot more that Sam hasn’t revealed, and Pattinson has a ball undercutting Sam's handsome-cowboy exterior to show us what a weirdo, both pathetic and unsettling, he is underneath his sharp duds.
When Sam and the preacher catch up with Penelope, “Damsel” completely overturns our expectations. Without giving too much away, maybe Penelope wants to be more than just a damsel in distress, waiting to be saved by a handsome cowboy.
The Zellners sustain a tone that’s both comic and quietly menacing, with a scene as likely to explode into violence as into a bit of slapstick or a wry line. One recurring bit of comedy is hearing these hardscrabble frontiersmen using the language of contemporary relationships (“How’s anybody supposed to meet anybody out here?” one character complains about dating in the Wild West.) With some stunning Oregon and Utah landscapes serving as backdrops, the Zellners have peopled the film with a variety of oddball, pathetic men. Nathan Zellner appears as a rough mountain man who also has a crush on Penelope.
The closest thing the film has to a hero is Penelope, played by Wasikowska as resourceful, driven and absolutely fed up with dealing with men who want to possess her. At a time when famous men who have admitted to sexual misconduct are trying to tiptoe their way back into public life, “Damsel” provides a heroine who has no trouble seizing control of her narrative from the misbehaving men in her life — sometimes with a rifle and dynamite if necessary.