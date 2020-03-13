Horror comedy 'Extra Ordinary' is a wry blend of rural humor and gross-out gags

First thing's first: I’m not necessarily recommending that you go to a movie theater this weekend. For now, movie theaters are staying open and taking extra precautions, but health officials are urging people to avoid large gatherings and public places to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.

So if you don’t want to go see it at Marcus Point, I understand, and maybe put a pin in this review until “Extra Ordinary” comes out on video-on-demand and DVD. I will say that, in the midst of a stressful week, this movie’s particular brand of goofy hit the spot.

Irish filmmakers Enda Loughman and Mike Ahern’s horror comedy is like “The Exorcist” meets “Waking Ned Devine,” mixing wry rural comedy with gross-out gags. The film opens with what looks like an old videotape of an ‘80s paranormal expert, Vincent Dooley, explaining that ghosts are real. Their paranormal behavior is so puny — waving a branch or shaking an extension cord — that most people don’t even notice them. ("Have you ever had a bad dream after eating cheese?" Dooley asks the viewer. "It's very easy for ghosts to occupy the live cultures in cheeses.")