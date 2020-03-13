Horror comedy 'Extra Ordinary' is a wry blend of rural humor and gross-out gags

First thing's first: I’m not necessarily recommending that you go to a movie theater this weekend. For now, movie theaters are staying open and taking extra precautions, but health officials are urging people to avoid large gatherings and public places to avoid the spread of the novel coronavirus.
So if you don’t want to go see it at Marcus Point, I understand, and maybe put a pin in this review until “Extra Ordinary” comes out on video-on-demand and DVD. I will say that, in the midst of a stressful week, this movie’s particular brand of goofy hit the spot.
Irish filmmakers Enda Loughman and Mike Ahern’s horror comedy is like “The Exorcist” meets “Waking Ned Devine,” mixing wry rural comedy with gross-out gags. The film opens with what looks like an old videotape of an ‘80s paranormal expert, Vincent Dooley, explaining that ghosts are real. Their paranormal behavior is so puny — waving a branch or shaking an extension cord — that most people don’t even notice them. ("Have you ever had a bad dream after eating cheese?" Dooley asks the viewer. "It's very easy for ghosts to occupy the live cultures in cheeses.")
Vincent died in a tragic exorcism gone wrong (he somehow became possessed by both a dog and a pothole, which gives you a taste of the movie’s comic sensibilities), and his young daughter Rose blames herself for not saving him. Rose grows up to become a driving instructor (Maeve Higgins) who has vowed never to use her gift for communicating with ghosts.
Yet Rose is too nice to stick to that vow when a widower named Martin Martin (Barry Ward) asks to enlist her services. Martin’s overbearing late wife is still hanging around the house, leaving reminders to pay the car tax or get the dog dewormed. The hapless Martin sort of appreciates the help, but his teenage daughter Sarah (Emma Coleman) is tired of Mom refusing to relinquish control of the household.
Unbeknownst to Rose and Martin, Sarah has become the target of Christian Winter (Will Forte of “Saturday Night Live”), a vain American musician who was a one-hit-wonder in the ‘90s, and has moved to the creepy castle outside the village with his trashy girlfriend (Claudia O’Doherty). Christian wants to resurrect his career by making a deal with the devil, which involves procuring a virgin sacrifice — namely, Sarah.
The results are consistently and distinctively funny, with the low-key appeal of Higgins and Ward playing off well against Forte’s tapestry-chewing villain. Higgins brings a mischievous streak to Rose’s introverted nature. Martin ends up possessed by several ghosts, including his own dead wife, leading to some wild characterizations by Ward that showcase his gift for physical comedy.
The gore is more funny than scary, in a “Shaun of the Dead” vein. The visual effects aim for silliness — at one point, Rose sees ghosts on the street looking like sheets with eyeholes poked out, like Charlie Brown going trick-or-treating. Loughman and Ahern manage to pull all the offbeat strands of their movie together in a wild, gross climactic showdown.
“Extra Ordinary” won’t be everybody’s cup of ectoplasm, but for those on its absurd wavelength, it’s a welcome treat.