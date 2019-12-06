“Honey Boy” could have been one of the most audacious exercises in cinematic score-settling ever made. Not only did former child actor Shia LaBeouf write the autobiographical screenplay about a troubled child actor and his abusive father, but he decided to play the father, who LaBeouf once called “the greatest villain in my life.”
But instead of using the film to get back at his father, LaBeouf delivers a rich and empathetic performance that doesn’t sugarcoat the character’s flaws, but doesn’t magnify them, either. Director Alma Har’el has turned LaBeouf’s story into a moving and dreamlike family drama.
We first meet Otis as an adult actor (Lucas Hedges) on the set of an action movie that looks very much like the “Transformers” movies LaBeouf did in the ‘00s. For a stunt, he’s flung backwards into the air on a wire, much as the film flings him backwards into the past.
After a drunk driving accident sends Otis into court-ordered rehab, the therapists there (Martin Starr and Laura San Giacomo) start prodding him to find the source of his substance abuse. The film slips back in time a decade, to when Otis (now played by Noah Jupe) was the 12-year-old star of a Nick, Jr.-style sitcom.
Otis’ father Jim (LaBeouf) is a failed rodeo clown who has essentially become his young son’s employee, serving as an on-set chaperone. A hard drinker, prone to bursts of rage and self-pity, Jim resents being paid by his own son. “If I didn’t pay you, you wouldn’t be here,” Otis responds.
Their relationship is marked by moments of shocking physical and verbal abuse, but there are also times when Jim almost becomes the parent he wants to be, that Otis needs him to be, before slipping back. LaBeouf’s performance is unsparing and complex — just when we’re ready to hate Jim, he shows us the man’s tender side, and we understand the emotional hold that the father continues to have over the son.
“The only thing my father ever gave me was pain,” the grown-up Otis tells his therapist. “And you want to take that away from me?”
Ha’rel uses surreal imagery to show how Otis is caught between childhood and adulthood, real life and the movies. In one terrific scene, Jupe is the go-between in a phone call between his estranged parents, speaking to his mother in his father’s voice and vice versa. The plight of a child of divorce, caught in the crossfire of his parents’ fighting, has seldom been so vividly rendered.
“Honey Boy” reminded me a lot of “This Boy’s Life,” another memoir starring a young Leonardo DiCaprio as a boy trying to survive an abusive stepfather (Robert De Niro). But the abuser was an easy villain there. That Har’el’s empathy extends to the abuser as well gives “Honey Boy” an unnerving and affecting quality.
I think I understand why LaBeouf needed to write the film and play his father. Nobody else had the right to offer his father that measure of forgiveness and understanding. “Honey Boy” is a strange and cathartic experience that cuts close to the bone.