Quentin Tarantino has said on several occasions that his plan is to make ten movies and then retire. By my count, “Once Upon A Time . . . In Hollywood” would be his ninth movie. (There’s some wiggle room in there about whether “Kill Bill” is two movies or one, and whether “Death Proof,” which falls short of feature length, qualifies.)
But maybe he has another one squirreled away somewhere that he hasn’t shown anybody yet. Because “Hollywood” feels like that 10th film, the last chapter in Tarantino’s career. It’s a distillation and celebration of all his influences, talents and quirks that’s suffused with equal parts nostalgia and mischief.
It even has a soft, sentimental streak that stands starkly at odds with the moral darkness of his last film, “The Hateful Eight.” He seems to be saying goodbye to a bygone era time in American movies – the 1960s – and maybe saying goodbye as well to the current era of filmmaking he’s lived through, as the rise of streaming services threatens to push movies into irrelevancy.
Tarantino’s love of old movies and TV shows has always been splashed across his screens, but he’s never displayed such unabashed affection as he does here. The film is set in 1969, and Tarantino has packed the film to the gills with cultural references to the period – old movies and TV shows, music on the car radio, neon signs advertising long-shuttered restaurants and movie palaces.
The thing is, 1969 is not widely regarded as a good time for Hollywood movies. Despite a few classics like “True Grit” or “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid,” or independent upstarts like “Easy Rider,” the studios were several steps behind the cultural upheaval of the time, mostly pumping out play-it-safe, disposable entertainments.
It was this atmosphere of creative complacency that young directors like Francis Ford Coppola, George Lucas and Robert Altman would rebel against in the 1970s. But Tarantino clearly loves the dreck as much as the classics, the journeyman actors in the background as much as the gifted superstars up front.
Rick Dalton (Leonardo DiCaprio) is definitely one of the journeymen, a former TV Western star in the 1950s who never quite caught fire in his attempt to make it into the movies. Tarantino has a ball creating an imaginary screen career for Dalton, inventing fake movies for his filmogrpahy and digitally inserting DiCaprio into real ones like “The Great Escape.”
Now, Dalton is now relegated to “Special Guest Star” status on mediocre TV shows, playing the villain who gets punched out by the good guy before the closing credits roll. Seeing his career stalling out, Dalton is plagued by insecurity about a future where he becomes “slightly more useless every day.” DiCaprio somehow manages to make his agonized self-flagellations both poignant and deeply, deeply funny.
The yin of DiCaprio’s tightly-wound, jittery performance finds its yang in Brad Pitt’s Cliff Booth, Dalton’s best friend and longtime stunt man. Booth has an easygoing take-life-as-it-comes charisma, and the big joke of the movie is that it’s really Pitt’s Booth who has the star power, that he should be living in a mansion up in the Hollywood Hills instead of a trailer out behind a drive-in theater.
Much of “Hollywood” plays almost as a workplace comedy, following the two buddies as they navigate studio backlots and seedy bars together. The pace is unhurried; sometimes Tarantino just parks the camera in the back seat of Dalton’s car and just lets them drive in silence through an amazingly recreated bygone Los Angeles.
This gives Tarantino the chance to jam-pack the movie with flavorful little cameos, including Al Pacino as a producer who urges Dalton to start making spaghetti Westerns, Timothy Olyphant as a white actor playing a vaguely ethnic cowboy hero named Johnny Madrid (such whitewashing was common at the time), and Waunakee’s own Mike Moh as a strutting Bruce Lee. Lee’s scrap with Booth is one of the funniest scenes in the film.
But there’s a third strand that weaves through the film. Living next door to Dalton is actress Sharon Tate (Margot Robbie), who seems less of a three-dimensional character in the film and more of a symbol of innocence and optimism. When we see a bedraggled character arrive at her front gate, and realize it’s Charles Manson (Damon Harriman), what has been a cheerful hangout film up until then gets its first ripple of tension.
Those who know their Hollywood history may think they see what’s coming, and “Hollywood” takes a decisive turn away from its laidback amiability in the third act. But, without giving anything away, one should remember that the director of “Inglourious Basterds” has never been known as a stickler for historical accuracy.
Those expecting the usual cocktail of violence and clever dialogue may get restless at the film’s 159-minute running time in which, for long stretches, not much seems to happen. But I loved being immersed in Tarantino’s romanticized evocation of this era in Hollywood, a time he only knows of through movies and TV shows. There’s a tenderness and protectiveness he exudes towards the characters here that, outside of maybe “Jackie Brown,” we really haven’t seen before in a Tarantino film.
Mixing real and fictional characters and events together into a sun-baked hybrid, Tarantino seems to be pitting the awfulness of real life against the magic of the movies – even the lousy movies. Guess who wins.