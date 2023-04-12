It’s a lucky year for the Wisconsin Film Festival, which kicks off Thursday. The annual fest is celebrating its 25th anniversary and, in a fortunate turn of events, has landed the use of a formerly shuttered theater for some of its showings.

The former movie theater at Hilldale, operated by AMC before its closure Dec. 1, will host seven days of movie showings in three cinemas. After that, the shopping center at 430 N. Midvale Blvd. said earlier this year, it will donate its theater equipment to the film festival.

Other showings of the 160 films scheduled for this year’s fest, which runs through April 20, will be on the UW-Madison campus. Venues are Shannon Hall in Memorial Union, 800 Langdon St.; the Chazen Museum of Art, 750 University Ave.; UW Cinematheque, 821 University Ave.; and The Marquee, on the second floor of Union South, 1308 Dayton St.

The Wisconsin Film Festival features films from around the world and closer to home, including shorts, narrative features, documentaries, repertory films, restorations and rediscovered films. Some of the special categories include “Wisconsin’s Own” — films with a Wisconsin connection — and the family-friendly “Big Screens, Little Folks” series.

As of late Monday afternoon, 12 festival screenings were already sold out, said festival director of operations Ben Reiser.

Tickets will continue to be sold throughout the festival for $12 each at wifilmfest.org and at film venues starting an hour before shows. Even for sold-out screenings, the festival will sell tickets for any empty available seats at showtime. UW-Madison students can receive a free ticket to any film with available seating by using their Wiscard at a box office location or at the door.

Earlier this spring, the festival added in-person ticket sales at the Hilldale location and at Leopold’s Books Bar Caffè at 1301 Regent St. A final in-person ticket sale at the Wisconsin Film Festival Hilldale will be held from 5 to 7 p.m. Wednesday.

“There seems to be more demand in general for tickets this year (as the COVID-19 pandemic has waned), and more demand in particular for paper tickets,” said Reiser. Although tickets bought in person cost the same as those purchased online, “there are people who like that interaction,” he said.

The festival opens Thursday night with a single feature film, “Luxembourg, Luxembourg,” a comedy by Ukrainian director Antonio Lukich about two brothers reuniting to visit their estranged, dying father. The feature-length movie, shown at Shannon Hall at 7 p.m., will be preceded by a 5 p.m. reception. The filmmaker was invited to travel to Madison to give a talk on “Luxembourg, Luxembourg” but had another opening to attend in Ukraine, Reiser said.

Screenings will expand to all campus locations Friday, Saturday and Sunday. Showings at Hilldale run through April 20.

Films in the “Wisconsin’s Own” series include an outlandish black and white silent comedy, filmed this year, about beavers gone rogue (“Hundreds of Beavers”), and a documentary by Chris James Thompson (“We Are Not Ghouls”) about Yvonne Bradley, a public defender and lieutenant colonel in the U.S. Air Force who volunteered to defend a prisoner at Guantanamo Bay. Bradley, Thompson and UW-Madison Chancellor Jennifer Mnookin are scheduled to attend the screening, which includes a panel discussion.

“Beyond Human Nature,” a documentary by Michael Neelsen that unfolds like a true-crime drama centered on the 1992 homicide of a paper mill worker, was filmed largely in Madison. Neelsen, owner of the local video production company StoryFirst Media, worked on the film for nine years. It has also been selected for the Milwaukee and Green Bay film festivals and can be ordered as video on demand through 1091 Pictures starting May 2.

Film in the digital age

Over its 25 years, the film festival has gone through many incarnations. For many years films were shown at Downtown locations such as the Orpheum Theater and Bartell Theatre.

That changed with the advent of digital cinema, when celluloid film projectors gave way to far more expensive digital equipment, Reiser said.

“Pretty much all of the technology that had been serving movie theaters for the first 100 years of existence went out the window,” Reiser said. “We found ourselves for a couple of years having a hard time getting copies of new films because we didn’t have these new digital projectors on campus,” and they were much too expensive to rent to use at the Downtown locations.

That’s when the theater space at Hilldale, then called Sundance Cinemas, came into use. The commercial theater had purchased the new digital projectors, and the invitation to share its cinemas allowed the annual festival to expand from four or five days to more than a week, Reiser said.

Although tickets are selling well this year, “we have a lot of movies and a lot of screenings, so there’s almost always something to see whenever you want to see it,” he said. The 1,100-seat Shannon Hall, in particular, is a likely venue to find a ticket for a showing when smaller venues are sold out.

A complete list of films is at wifilmfest.org.

