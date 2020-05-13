Highway 18 Outdoor Theatre near Jefferson to open June 19

Because he was unsure if the theater was even going to be able to operate this summer, Burgess said he is just this week starting to prepare the Highway 18 facility for opening. So the theater, located about 30 miles east of Madison, won’t open until Friday, June 19.

“It’ll be a short, flat season,” he said. “But a little bit’s better than nothing.”

The other big challenge facing drive-in theater operators is what movies to show. Movie studios have been pushing back all their releases, such as “Black Widow,” “No Time To Die” and “F9,” to the fall or next year because there are so few theaters open.

So for the first few weeks, Highway 18 will play classic retro films, Burgess said. He’s not announcing yet what those movies will be, but said that film distributors have been helpful. “They’ve been pretty good, making a lot of great titles available to us at reasonable terms.”

Right now, the first summer blockbuster set for theatrical release is the Christopher Nolan time-travel spy thriller “Tenet” on July 17, followed by Disney’s “Mulan” on July 31 and “Wonder Woman 1984 on Aug. 14.” If those movies don’t get delayed further (a big if), Burgess said Highway 18 will screen them.