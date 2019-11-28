"It's a Wonderful Life" (copy)

Frank Capra’s “It’s A Wonderful Life,” starring Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed, center, will air twice this season on NBC on Dec. 3 and Dec. 24.

For the December Cap Times Classic Movie Chat, I wanted to do some kind of holiday classic. But I was reluctant to do a movie that everybody had already seen on TV 20 times before, for fear that they wouldn’t want to come out to a theater to see it for the 21st time.

I ended up choosing an obscure little movie called, um, “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Perhaps you’ve heard of it?

Of course, Frank Capra’s 1946 classic may be the greatest Christmas movie of all time — it’s certainly my favorite, one I make a point to watch every December. But what the heck — it is a terrific movie, one that's certainly much darker than it's title suggests, and it has a fascinating story behind it.

So come see “It’s A Wonderful Life” on the big screen with me on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Marcus Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive. We’ll watch the movie and talk about it afterwards — how a box office flop at the time became such a Christmas classic.

Tickets are available at marcustheatres.com and you can also register to win a pair of free tickets to the show. We'll be giving away five pairs among those who enter this drawing.

Merry Christmas and Hee Haw!

Rob Thomas is the features editor and social media editor for the Capital Times, as well as its film critic. He joined the Cap Times in 1999 and has written about movies, music, food and books.

