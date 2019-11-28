For the December Cap Times Classic Movie Chat, I wanted to do some kind of holiday classic. But I was reluctant to do a movie that everybody had already seen on TV 20 times before, for fear that they wouldn’t want to come out to a theater to see it for the 21st time.
I ended up choosing an obscure little movie called, um, “It’s A Wonderful Life.” Perhaps you’ve heard of it?
Of course, Frank Capra’s 1946 classic may be the greatest Christmas movie of all time — it’s certainly my favorite, one I make a point to watch every December. But what the heck — it is a terrific movie, one that's certainly much darker than it's title suggests, and it has a fascinating story behind it.
So come see “It’s A Wonderful Life” on the big screen with me on Wednesday, Dec. 18 at 7 p.m. at Marcus Point Cinema, 7825 Big Sky Drive. We’ll watch the movie and talk about it afterwards — how a box office flop at the time became such a Christmas classic.
Tickets are available at marcustheatres.com and you can also register to win a pair of free tickets to the show. We'll be giving away five pairs among those who enter this drawing.
Merry Christmas and Hee Haw!