Heavyweight cast honors veterans in 'The Last Full Measure'

But as Huffman visits Hurt and some of the soldiers whose lives Pitsenbarger saved (played by Harris, Jackson and Fonda, for whom this was his final film role) and hears their stories, he starts to understand a little better what they went through. He also visits with Pitsenbarger’s parents, played by Plummer and Diane Lane in understated, poignant performances.

“The Last Full Measure” is structured very smartly, giving each of these fine actors center stage for a scene or two to really connect with the viewer. At this stage of their careers, veteran actors like Jackson, Hurt or Harris usually get cast as cigar-chomping generals or some other “boss” role in action movies, allowed to show only one facet onscreen. Robinson gives them a rare chance to show vulnerability and tenderness, as these crusty old men crumble under the weight of their wartime memories. It’s very moving to watch.

Every now and then, there’s a clunker of a line (“He’s as tough as a two-dollar steak”) that breaks the spell, but the actors are strong enough to overcome it. An attempt to add a “thriller” subplot, as Huffman uncovers evidence of some sort of conspiracy to cover up the disastrous Operation Abilene, feels strained and unnecessary.

“The Last Full Measure” should be seen by veterans of all wars and their families, not just because it’s a tribute to their service, but because it articulates feelings that they may share but don’t see expressed enough in movies. But it should really be seen by those of us who aren’t in military families, as a reminder of what those who serve in our name, and those they leave behind, really go through.

