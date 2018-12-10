If you have cable, there is a running faucet in your house that dispenses Christmas cheer nonstop from late October through early January.
That spigot is the Hallmark Channel, which programs a flood of original Christmas movies with titles like “A Very Merry Mix-Up” and “Switched for Christmas” round-the-clock through the holiday season. The movies are cheesy, romantic and extremely similar to one another.
And, for more and more viewers, it just wouldn’t be the holidays without watching one. Or 20.
“Last Christmas I starting watching a lot of them,” said Dane County Supervisor Jenni Dye. “My job was very busy during the holiday season last year. Anytime I did have a free moment, you could just turn on that channel and get a dose of holiday cheer.”
The movies follow a strict formula, usually a romance involving a likable heroine, a small town and some corporate Scrooge who needs to get in the Christmas spirit. Dye calls them “comfort movies” whose cheerful predictability is essential to their appeal.
“I think people are looking for a place where you can escape the drama that we see on a day-to-day basis in the news and social media,” Dye said. “You know the tropes, and you can see the ending coming about five minutes into the movie. There’s something comforting about that.”
Whether people love Hallmark movies ironically or unironically (and the truth is probably a mix of both), Hallmark movies have become a huge cinematic craze to rival “A Christmas Story” or “Elf” as essential viewing during the holidays. Even the term “Hallmark movie” has becoming something of a misnomer, as other channels and streaming sites, especially Netflix, have made their own movies using the Hallmark formula.
“I had no idea how many Hallmark movies there were,” said Lauren Toler, director of marketing for the Majestic Theatre. “I Googled and saw an article listing “The top 75 Hallmark movies” and was like holy s---.”
Toler hopes to tap into the Hallmark Christmas spirit with a new “Brew ‘n’ View” event, “A Hallmark Movie Drinkmas,” this Thursday at the Majestic Theatre. For $5, audience members will get the chance to watch the 2014 Hallmark Christmas movie “A Royal Christmas,” starring erstwhile Hallmark movie actress Lacey Chabert, and take part in a drinking game built around the Hallmark formula. (Big-city woman returns to small town? Take a drink! Dead relative? Take another drink! Mistletoe? Bottoms up!)
Toler said she doesn’t actually watch many Hallmark movies, her tastes running more to “The Bachelor.” But when she was spending Thanksgiving with her in-laws and saw how obsessed they were with them, she thought it would make for a fun event.
“December is the only month where you can be corny to that degree and nobody shames you,” Toler said.
If this Thursday’s “Drinkmas” is a hit, Toler said the Majestic will make it an annual tradition, picking a different movie each year. And there are a lot to choose from.
Dye said she thinks the Hallmark movies are especially popular among adults who don’t see their families as much over the holidays as they’d like, reminding them of simpler, cornier times.
“They remind me of watching a Christmas Lifetime movie with my mom growing up,” she said. “You knew the good thing was going to happen at the end of it. I think as people become more spread out and don’t spend as much time with family during the holidays, these are things that harken back to childhood memories of watching that Christmas special.”
Dye said she loves the idea of a “Hallmark Movie Drinkmas,” and poking fun at the tropes that pop up in movie after movie after movie. But she said that as silly as the movies get, and as easy as they are to poke fun at, sometimes you just need a little holiday silliness.
“Hallmark movies are the calorie-free form of ‘sheet-caking’ from ‘Saturday Night Live,'” she said. “There’s nothing wrong with getting a healthy dose of holiday spirit.”