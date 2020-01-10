Harrowing '1917' puts the audience in the boots of a World War I soldier

What follows is a harrowing journey through war, across chewed-up ground of mud and bone, through bunkers where the soldiers are stacked along the sides like sandbags, across verdant fields that provide a mocking reminder of what life was like before war. Over every ridge offers a new peril for the two soldiers to confront.

Much is made of the central gimmick of “1917,” that Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins shot the two-hour film as if it were two long, continuous takes. It’s a mind-blowing technical achievement that isn’t just for show, but heightens our emotional investment in these two soldiers. We are with them every step of the way.

It’s a journey that has its share of suspenseful sequences, such as a nightmarish nighttime scene where Schofield runs through a bombed-out village dodging rifle fire, the rubble lit only by blinding white flares, the long shadows seeming to reach out for him. But there are also moments of quiet and even beauty, as when we see a group of soldiers sitting in a circle in the woods, as if they were at summer camp, listening to one of their compatriots sing “Wayfaring Stranger” in a high, clear voice.