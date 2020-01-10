Harrowing '1917' puts the audience in the boots of a World War I soldier

There’s a reason why there aren't many movies or video games about World War I. The war was a horrific, ugly meat grinder that chewed up soldiers on both sides of the line, and doesn’t lend itself to Hollywood mythmaking. Victory meant, as one character puts it in “1917,” being the last man standing.
So how does one make a war film about World War I? By making what is literally an antiwar film. Most war movies build to a big climactic battle, but in “1917,” Sam Mendes’ relentlessly thrilling ticking-clock film, the goal is to stop the battle from happening, to stop that meat grinder from turning.
The film, written by Mendes and Krysty Wilson-Cairns, follows two soldiers, Lance Corporal Schofield (George Mackay) and Lance Corporal Blake (Dean-Charles Chapman) stationed in northern France during the war. The battlefield has been quiet for a couple of days, leading some British commanders to think they have the Germans on the run.
But aerial photos show that the Germans have merely retreated to a fortified position, hoping the British will follow so that they can ambush. Another company, unaware of the ruse, is planning to attack at dawn the next day. Radio lines have been cut so they can’t be warned. And among the 1,600 members of the platoon is Blake’s older brother.
Schofield and Blake are sent on a daring mission, to cross several miles of No Man’s Land on foot and personally deliver the warning. General Erinmore (Colin Firth) assures them that intelligence shows the Germans really have cleared out. But intelligence has been wrong before.
What follows is a harrowing journey through war, across chewed-up ground of mud and bone, through bunkers where the soldiers are stacked along the sides like sandbags, across verdant fields that provide a mocking reminder of what life was like before war. Over every ridge offers a new peril for the two soldiers to confront.
Much is made of the central gimmick of “1917,” that Mendes and cinematographer Roger Deakins shot the two-hour film as if it were two long, continuous takes. It’s a mind-blowing technical achievement that isn’t just for show, but heightens our emotional investment in these two soldiers. We are with them every step of the way.
It’s a journey that has its share of suspenseful sequences, such as a nightmarish nighttime scene where Schofield runs through a bombed-out village dodging rifle fire, the rubble lit only by blinding white flares, the long shadows seeming to reach out for him. But there are also moments of quiet and even beauty, as when we see a group of soldiers sitting in a circle in the woods, as if they were at summer camp, listening to one of their compatriots sing “Wayfaring Stranger” in a high, clear voice.
“1917” solves what is a persistent problem of war movies, that filmmakers want the audience to become emotionally invested in one character or a small band of brothers, while faceless hundreds of their fellow soldiers are killed around them. Why care about saving Private Ryan and not all these others? In “1917,” we’re always aware that when those two soldiers are in danger, the fate of those 1,600 men hangs in the balance.
The film reminded me of Christopher Nolan’s “Dunkirk,” which also used an unorthodox storytelling approach to revisit the war movie genre with fresh eyes. “1917” isn’t quite as successful as “Dunkirk” at using its unique structure to make a larger statement about war. But, on its own terms, it is an immersive and unforgettable experience.