Guy Ritchie makes a welcome return to gangster comedies with 'The Gentlemen'

Understand that all that is just the top layer of a very complicated plot full of double-crosses and surprises, the audience enjoyably hanging on for dear life trying to figure out who’s doing what to who and why. The entire movie is framed as a conversation between Fletcher and Ray, who are recounting recent events, and neither can be trusted as a reliable narrator. At one point, Fletcher recounts a particularly violent episode, only to reveal that he made it all up. “Every movie needs a bit of action in it,” he confesses.

That’s one of the few lines I can quote in this review, as expletives of every flavor fly fast and furiously among the characters, used almost affectionately. The cast is all good, but Grant is the real standout. In real life, Grant’s loathing of the British tabloids is well known, and he makes Fletcher a truly despicable bottom-feeder of a journalist. And yet he can’t help but make him an utterly lovable and entertaining creature as well. He’s just too much fun to watch.

And the whole film is fun, providing you’re not looking for any deeper meaning, or emotional resonance, or even basic human decency in your entertainment. If Ritchie goes back to these sorts of movies every now and then, I can forgive him for the occasional “Sherlock Holmes: A Game of Shadows.” Almost.

