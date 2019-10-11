Whether it was the best of times or the worst of times, Molly Ivins seemed to have a good time. The late syndicated columnist always had a twinkle in her eye and a putdown on her lips as she skewered a corrupt, cruel or just plain dumb politician. In her native Texas, and later the entire country during the George W. Bush years, she had what the military calls a target-rich environment.
The new documentary “Raise Hell: The Life and Times of Molly Ivins” introduces her spirit to a younger generation of progressive activists who might not know enough about her (she died of cancer in 2007). For the rest of us, Janice Engel’s film is a rollicking re-acquaintance with Ivins’ distinctive drawl, and we can’t help but wonder what she’d say about our current ominous political climate. Likely, there would be some swearing involved.
“Raise Hell” gets its Madison premiere beginning Friday at Market Square Theatre.
The film opens with a rapid-fire montage of some of Ivins’ greatest one-liners on politics, which she famously called “the finest form of free entertainment ever invented.” Then Engel goes behind Ivins’ larger-than-life persona — or, at six feet tall, near enough — to tell us about the real woman.
The daughter of a Texas oilman she nicknamed “the Colonel” for his autocratic parenting, Ivins was an avid reader who initially pursued a path in traditional journalism. But even that was a radical move. At a time when most female reporters were assigned to the features desk to write about fashion or gardening, she wanted to write about politics.
Her career included stints at the then-Minneapolis Tribune and six years as a one-person bureau in Colorado for the New York Times, but Texas kept calling her home. It was there, at the liberal Texas Observer, that she really found her voice covering the Texas legislature, using her wicked sense of humor to take on the corruption and venality she saw there.
Later, calling the now-defunct Dallas Times-Herald her home base, Ivins was syndicated in hundreds of papers (including, it will not surprise you to know, The Capital Times), which put her in a perfect position when Texas governor George W. Bush became President George W. Bush. She nicknamed him “Shrub” in her first book, and it stuck.
Because most of Ivins’ best work was on the un-cinematic printed page, much of “Raise Hell” features clips from public appearances — the C-SPAN2 logo appears so often onscreen it should get a credit in the film. Fans from Texas and beyond, including Dan Rather, Rachel Maddow, Jim Hightower and Lou DuBose, sing her praises.
Every now and then, the film gives you the sense that it wasn’t always fun to be Ivins, and that her brash public persona might have served as a shield for her private struggles, including with alcohol. Engel’s interviews with Ivins’ siblings and close friends adds a personal dimension to Ivins’ life that you wouldn’t guess, just knowing her from her writing.
Still, the emphasis in “Raise Hell” is on the joy she felt at speaking her mind and the acuity with which she did it, raising the spirits of the dispirited and championing the little guy against powerful interests. It is a little surprising, however, that Engel couldn’t or didn’t find a single one of Ivins’ conservative targets to speak about her on camera.
Maybe, over a decade after she’s gone, they’re still afraid of her.