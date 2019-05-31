Having seen the 2014 “Godzilla” remake and now the new “Godzilla: King of the Monsters,” I’m starting to wonder if perhaps these movies aren’t actually made for humans for watch, but for other godzillas.
Plot, character, coherent action – maybe these are things that only appeal to us puny humans. Maybe godzillas like movies where the action all looks like it was filmed through a glass of dirty water, or where the characters zip frantically from location to location around the globe for no particular reason. Maybe to the godzillas, this is “Citizen Kane” and not a massively disappointing summer blockbuster.
(I realize, by the way, that there’s only one Godzilla, and the correct term for all the giant monsters in these movies is “kaiju,” or Titans. But “godzillas” is just more fun to say and type, and fun is in short supply in these movies.)
Gareth Edwards’ 2014 “Godzilla” has passionate defenders in some critics’ circles for holding back Godzilla until the last 45 minutes of the movie. What filled the void, unfortunately, were flat human characters emitting terrible dialogue while they waited for the monsters to show up. While “King of the Monsters” at least has monster-on-monster fighting from start to finish, Michael Dougherty’s film can’t make any character shorter than 100 feet tall remotely interesting.
After the destruction of San Francisco in the last movie, Godzilla is roaming free while 17 other Titans are being held in suspended animation by a secret scientific organization known as Monarch. A Monarch scientist named Emma (Vera Farmiga) has invented a device called Orca which allows humans to communicate with, and even control, Titans.
Just after bringing the larvae-like Titan known as Mothra to life, Emma and her daughter Madison (Millie Bobbie Brown) are kidnapped by an eco-terrorist named Jonah (Charles Dance). He wants to use the Orca to bring all the Titans to life and let them rule Earth over the over-populating, over-polluting human race. And Emma seems to be on board with this idea.
The rest of Monarch enlists Mark (Kyle Chandler), a retired researcher who also worked on Orca, to find Emma and Madison. Mark is also Emma’s ex-husband, estranged from his daughter, and he believes the Titans should all be destroyed. It’s a common debate among divorced couples trying to co-parent; one parent wants to unleash 250-foot prehistoric creatures to create a global apocalypse, and the other doesn’t.
Jonah and Emma race around the world, waking up creatures familiar to the original Godzilla movies from Japan’s Toho studios, including Ghidorah, the Three-Headed Monster; Rodan, the Giant Bird; and Clifford, the Big Red Dog. (I made up the last one, but that would have been amazing). The Monarch team follows in hot pursuit, with Godzilla himself occasionally popping to thrown down with the newly-freed creatures.
Sally Hawkins, David Straithairn, Ken Watanabe, O’Shea Jackson Jr., Zhang Ziyi – “King of the Monsters” pays a lot of fine actors to stare at giant screens and say some really dumb stuff. At least Madison East High grad Bradley Whitford seems to be having a good time saying lines like “We’ve got Godzilla haulin’ ass off the coast of Argentina!”
Characters change motivations from scene to scene, and sometimes within scenes – Mark’s “kill ‘em all” philosophy towards Titans is immediately forgotten when the plot requires. Moments of fan service (like the reveal that one character has a twin sister, a “Godzilla vs. Mothra” callback) land with an ungainly thud. And while the creatures look great, the fights are often sludgy and incomprehensible, the CGI carnage they cause (another American city goes down in the climax) unconvincing.
But maybe the godzillas will love it. As our potential new overlords, it’s good to keep them happy just in case.