Gillian Jacobs endures post-collegiate angst in warm and funny 'I Used To Go Here'

But we never lose sight of the roots of her Millennial-life crisis, her fears that she’s wasted the last 15 years of her life in adulthood and can’t get them back. There’s a pivotal scene where she tries to critique the work of a promising young student (Hannah Marks) as too “difficult,” which the student blithely shrugs off. If nobody will publish her, the student insists, she’ll just make it herself. For Kate, who made so many compromises to sell her novel that it no longer means anything to her, it’s like all her pretenses of being a “real” writer are washed away.