Gillian Jacobs endures post-collegiate angst in warm and funny 'I Used To Go Here'

I’ll bet the plot of “I Used To Go Here” plays out every day in real life in Madison. A former UW student comes back years later, looking around to see how much the town has changed since they left. Deep down, what they’re really reconnecting with isn’t the Plaza burger or the Terrace sunset view, but the memory of the young person they once were, and who they thought they’d become.
It’s a universal theme, but writer-director Kris Rey brings comic verve and warm optimism to the film, buoyed by another wonderful lead performance by Gillian Jacobs. “I Used To Go Here” opens Friday on video-on-demand on sites like Amazon Video, VUDU and iTunes.
Most movies about writers end triumphantly with the writer finally getting their first book published, but “I Used To Go Here” opens with Chicago writer Kate (Jacobs) getting copies of her first novel hot off the presses. The surge of pride she feels is short-lived; her publisher cancels her book tour, she hates the illustration on the cover, and she’s still lonely after being dumped by her fiancé. It turns out that being a published writer wasn’t the life-changer Kate thought it would be.
At least other people seem to think Kate’s a big deal. She’s invited by her old college writing instructor and mentor (Jemaine Clement) to come back to her alma mater in Carbondale, Illinois, to do a reading and meet with the new generation of creative writing students.
Kate returns to Carbondale (Rey’s real-life alma mater) as a conquering hero to some of the impressionable college kids, but that image unravels fairly quickly. Kate falls back into some of her old undergraduate habits, even hanging out with some of the college students who live in her old house. Carbondale seems like a fairly ordinary, charming Midwestern town, but Rey films it as if we’re seeing it through Kate’s eyes, so it becomes a magical, mystical place.
An utterly winning comic actress in movies like “Life Partners” and “Don’t Think Twice” as well as NBC’s “Community,” Jacobs brings a classic screwball comedienne’s sense of timing to an independent movie without sacrificing authenticity. It’s very funny to watch Kate regress into her undergraduate self, sleeping on couches and getting overly entangled in her new friends’ relationship drama.
But we never lose sight of the roots of her Millennial-life crisis, her fears that she’s wasted the last 15 years of her life in adulthood and can’t get them back. There’s a pivotal scene where she tries to critique the work of a promising young student (Hannah Marks) as too “difficult,” which the student blithely shrugs off. If nobody will publish her, the student insists, she’ll just make it herself. For Kate, who made so many compromises to sell her novel that it no longer means anything to her, it’s like all her pretenses of being a “real” writer are washed away.
Rey’s film has boundless empathy for all of its characters, young and old, as they struggle to figure out their place in the world. There’s a running joke how Kate spends most of the movie in a borrowed university T-shirt with the slogan “Your Future Starts Now!” It’s a good gag, this addled and aimless 35-year-old woman shambling around town emblazoned with the cheery message given to incoming freshmen. But, for Kate, the message is true, too.
