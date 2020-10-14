'Ghost Tropic' takes a long, moving journey into the night

Walking the streets, Khadija encounters a broad cross section of night workers — security guards, convenience store clerks, night-shift nurses, a bleary-eyed network of humanity. Khadija occasionally entangles herself in their lives, such as getting help for an ailing homeless man, and then moves on.

Once the viewer is attuned to the film’s contemplative rhythms, we find ourselves feeling a growing empathy for this woman. We sense her kindness and her exhaustion through these encounters, and the charity she draws out in others, such as a gas station attendant who lets Khadija rest her feet for a few minutes in her store, sipping on tea.

But the most poignant moment arrives when Khadija comes across her own daughter (Nora Dari) hanging out with her friends on the street. Initially compelled to confront her daughter for staying out late, Khadija instead hangs back in the shadows, as if truly seeing her daughter for the first time. As Brecht Ameel’s rueful acoustic guitar plays on the soundtrack, it’s an emotionally powerful moment that seems to say much about Khadija's life with so little.

This minimalist approach serves “Ghost Tropic” well. It seems, on the surface, to be doing so little that it draws the viewer in. And when something happens, it resonates long after the film is over and Khadija is finally home, but subtly changed by her journey.

