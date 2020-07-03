Get into 'Good Trouble' with documentary on civil rights icon John Lewis

Singing Lewis' praises in the documentary are Bill and Hillary Clinton, Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Rep. Ilhan Omar. There's also one Republican, Wisconsin’s retiring Rep. Jim Sensenbrenner, who says he's proud of the bipartisan Voting Rights Amendment Act he co-sponsored with Lewis in 2019. (The bill passed in the Democratic-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, but has yet to be brought up for a vote in the Republican-controlled U.S. Senate.)

Porter declines, oddly and disappointingly, to draw a line between Lewis’ protests in the 1960s and the Black Lives Matter movement. Certainly, “Good Trouble” was completed before the nationwide wave of protests this summer in the wake of the death of George Floyd (Lewis has spoken approvingly of the largely peaceful protests, exhorting activists to “give until you cannot give any more.”)

But Black Lives Matter's fight against police brutality and systemic racism has been going on for several years now, and the omission of any mention of the movement is glaring. Instead, “Good Trouble” finds time for relatively routine scenes of Lewis being greeted by supporters at the airport, talking to his constituents in his Atlanta office, or even dancing to Pharrell Williams’ “Happy.”

Meanwhile, there is what Lewis calls “good trouble, necessary trouble” happening in the streets, inspired by Lewis’ example. Even if the film can’t see it, Lewis does, and so do we.

