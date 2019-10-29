German writer-director Ulrich Kohler’s “In My Room” starts with what looks like raw footage from a TV news broadcast. Only the footage captures the lead-up and aftermath of a series of on-camera interviews and press conferences, and misses the actual interviews.
It’s then revealed that the footage was shot by a sad-sack cameraman named Armin (Hans Low) who, in the heat of the moment, accidentally got the “On/Off” switch on his camera mixed up. He missed everything that mattered. It’s a pretty good gag, although not necessarily for a journalist who has had more than his share of voice recorder malfunctions in his day.
Armin’s mistake comes to have greater metaphorical significance in “In My Room,” for reasons that I’ve decided to not to spoil in this review so you can be just as gobsmacked as I was upon viewing. It screens at 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Madison Museum of Contemporary Art, 227 State St. If you happen to be wandering by the theater, I’m guessing that at about 7:40 p.m., you’ll hear the sound of an entire audience suddenly leaning forward in their seats.
Up until then, “In My Room” is a fairly nondescript film following a rather nondescript character. Armin is chewed out by his superiors for his boneheaded mistake. He goes to the club and hits on a younger friend of the family, unsuccessfully. He goes to his father’s house to assist him in caring for his terminally ill grandmother. He gets drunk and falls asleep in his car. The Beach Boys song that gives the movie its name isn’t played in the film, but its message, about the allure of being alone, rings throughout.
When Armin wakes up — well, that’s what happens at 7:40 p.m. Suffice it to say that Armin’s circumstances have completely changed and “In My Room” becomes a different kind of movie. Kohler presents the shift without foreshadowing, pulling the rug out from under Armin (and the audience) to create suspense and a little dry humor as he tries to comprehend what’s going on.
Kohler withholds explanations, focusing on what happens to Armin. One of the underlying themes of “in My Room” is people’s capacity for change under extreme circumstances, whether Armin can have a fresh start and be better than the morose drunk he had been before. Low gives a powerful performance that often requires him to be silent for long stretches, just reacting to the world around him.
I get that this review may be frustratingly elliptical, but if at all possible I want viewers to go in cold and experience the same narrative gut-punch that I did upon first seeing “In My Room.” Also, I want somebody to talk about this movie with. I don't want to be the only one.