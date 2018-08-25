German director Rainer Werner Fassbinder was only 37 when he died of an accidental drug overdose in 1982. But in a career that lasted just 15 years, the number of films he made eclipsed that of better-known directors like Stanley Kubrick. In addition to directing over 40 movies, Fassbinder directed two TV miniseries for German television and some two dozen plays.
The UW-Cinematheque free film program is taking a deep dive into Fassbinder’s work for its fall series, screening 15 of his films. Cinematheque director Jim Healy said there’s even a couple of films in the series that he’s never seen, and is looking forward to seeing on the big screen.
“Nine out of 10 of his movies are downward spiral movies,” Healy said. “He rarely has happy endings, and when he does, what has come before is as bleak as anything.”
The Fassbinder series kicks off on Sept. 2 at 2 p.m. at the Chazen Museum of Art with “Fox and his Friends,” which Healy said is a “great place to start” for those unfamiliar with Fassbinder’s work. Fassbinder cast himself in the lead role of an unemployed gay man who wins the lottery.
“His strongest detractors, and there aren’t many, will complain that he’s a pastiche artist,” Healy said. “That he’s removed from the material and he’s looking at his characters like he’s looking under a microscope, torturing ants.
“Not far into his career, he landed on a very controlled style,” he said. “He had a very obsessive style that focused on people’s surroundings, class, their wealth versus people without wealth, and a kind of utter frankness about people’s sexuality.”
The Fassbender films will all screen Sunday afternoons at the Chazen Museum, while the rest of the Cinematheque series takes place in the Cinematheque screening room at 4070 Vilas Hall, 821 University Ave. All screenings are free, and cover the entire history of movies, from restorations of early silent films to the Madison premieres of new movies.
The schedule begins Saturday, Sept. 1, at 7 p.m. with “Damsel,” a cockeyed Western from David and Nathan Zellner (“Kumiko the Treasure Hunter”) starring Robert Pattinson and Mia Wasikowska. Healy is also excited about premiering the operatic horror-thriller “Mandy” (Sept. 29), starring Nicolas Cage at his most unhinged.
“I guess it’s a Cinematheque movie, because it’s not for everyone,” Healy joked. “But it’s fun.”
On the second weekend in September, the Cinematheque presents a symposium on documentary filmmaking featuring several UW-Madison alumni who now head major documentary production companies — Justine Nagan of PBS’ “POV,” Raney-Aronson Rath of PBS’ “Frontline,” and Libby Geist of ESPN Films. Films from each of the companies (including Nagan’s own documentary “Typeface,” about a wood-type museum in Two Rivers) will be screened.
Thanks in part to streaming services like Netflix, documentaries are becoming more popular. This summer alone saw three documentaries — “RBG,” “Three Identical Strangers” and “Won’t You Be My Neighbor?” — all become indie box office hits.
“I’m really glad we’re doing it,” Healy said of the weekend. “ It puts a spotlight on the university and the talent that’s coming out of it. So much of that is going into documentary, and it’s become a significant part of the film studies and the production classes. Every year, the biggest volume of quality stuff we’re seeing out of the production students is in documentaries.”
Other highlights of the fall Cinematheque schedule include:
* Agnes Varda’s cheerful 1977 musical “One Sings, The Other Doesn’t” (Sept. 15), which kicks off a series of newly restored French classics.
* Filmmaker Tamer El Said will be in Madison on Sept. 22 to present his film “In the Last Days of the City," looking at a frustrated young filmmaker on the eve of the 2011 revolution in Egypt.
* “The Red Kimona,” (Oct. 13), a 1925 silent film about a girl’s fall into prostitution in New Orleans, is the first of several restored silent films to be shown this fall.
* Producer Stacy Reiss will present her acclaimed documentary “The Eagle Huntress” (Nov. 16), which follows a young Kazakh girl’s attempt to break into the world of eagle taming, a male-dominated tradition in her nomadic culture.
* Put some bananas on your head and enjoy “Down Argentine Way” (Dec. 7), the first of two films featuring the legendary performer Carmen Miranda. It’s followed by Busby Berkeley’s “Gang’s All Here” on Dec. 14, which will include a lecture by UW professor Kathryn Sanchez, who wrote a book on Miranda.