'Free Burma Rangers' chronicles missions of mercy into war zones

Dave Eubank looks at home in a war zone. Military-grade fit, intensely charismatic, covered in body armor, the former Special Forces soldier looks like he should be barking orders for airstrikes.
But Eubank doesn’t go to Iraq, Syria or Burma looking for a fight. He goes to help — and he brings his wife and three children with him.
The documentary “Free Burma Rangers,” named after the relief organization that Eubank founded in 1997, chronicles the dangerous and necessary relief work Eubank does in hot spots around the world. The film is being targeted at a Christian audience, not surprising given how much Eubank’s faith guides his work. But just as the Rangers welcomes volunteers of all faiths and backgrounds, the inspiring story of courageous people making a difference in the worst of circumstances should appeal to a wide audience.
Eubank is the son of evangelical Christian missionaries who ran a school in Thailand, and he served in the military in Central America and Southeast Asia. After retiring from the military, he longed to do good work in ways that would utilize both his mission work and his military training.
He founded the Free Burma Rangers in 1997 to help local ethnic groups being attacked and oppressed by the military junta in control of the region. The Rangers operate independently of other government and aid organizations in the region, and while Eubank and his volunteers offer health care and supplies to locals, he also goes on recon missions with resistance fighters. The Rangers are somewhat controversial because of that mix; the Myanmar Army recently announced it would bar the organization, accusing the Rangers of providing military training along with humanitarian relief.
Eubank is an upbeat, generally cheerful presence in the film, tromping through stunning jungle landscape with his family like they were on an extended vacation. But despite its beauty, the film doesn’t sugarcoat the horrors they encounter, and some of the images of dead bodies will be upsetting to viewers. (The film is unrated but not recommended to viewers under 17.)
“Free Burma Rangers” splits its running time between the Rangers’ work in Burma and its more recent missions in Iraq, working alongside the Iraqi Army to help locals displaced by ISIS in towns like Mosul. Even Eubank is unprepared for the magnitude of destruction and death they encounter there, and a sequence that bookends the film, in which the Rangers try to rescue a young Iraqi girl pinned down by artillery fire, has the heart-stopping suspense of “The Hurt Locker.”
There’s so much death, so much hopelessness in these places, that even the indefatigable Eubank seems shaken to the core by what he sees. But he always finds another opportunity to help, another person to save.
The film closes with Eubank and his family going back to Mosul to reunite with several Iraqis he saved, including that little girl. It’s a moving reminder that every good deed counts, especially in parts of the world where kindness and compassion seem to be in such short supply.