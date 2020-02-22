'Free Burma Rangers' chronicles missions of mercy into war zones

Dave Eubank looks at home in a war zone. Military-grade fit, intensely charismatic, covered in body armor, the former Special Forces soldier looks like he should be barking orders for airstrikes.

But Eubank doesn’t go to Iraq, Syria or Burma looking for a fight. He goes to help — and he brings his wife and three children with him.

The documentary “Free Burma Rangers,” named after the relief organization that Eubank founded in 1997, chronicles the dangerous and necessary relief work Eubank does in hot spots around the world. The film is being targeted at a Christian audience, not surprising given how much Eubank’s faith guides his work. But just as the Rangers welcomes volunteers of all faiths and backgrounds, the inspiring story of courageous people making a difference in the worst of circumstances should appeal to a wide audience.

The film by Brent Gudgel and Chris Sinclair screens at 7 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24, and Tuesday, Feb. 25, at Marcus Point, 7825 Big Sky Drive, and Marcus Palace, 2830 Hoepker Road.

Eubank is the son of evangelical Christian missionaries who ran a school in Thailand, and he served in the military in Central America and Southeast Asia. After retiring from the military, he longed to do good work in ways that would utilize both his mission work and his military training.