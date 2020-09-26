Frances McDormand embodies a rootless America in 'Nomadland'

Fern packed up her van, hit the road and never stopped driving. “I’m not homeless, I’m just houseless,” she tells a concerned old friend at one point. “Not the same thing, right?”

Living out of her van, Fern chases seasonal work across the Western half of the United States. During the holidays, she packs boxes at a cavernous Amazon processing facility; in the summer, she serves tourists at South Dakota’s famous Wall Drug. McDormand reportedly spent months on the road trying to live as much like Fern as possible, working those jobs and sleeping in that van.

It turns out there are a lot of people like Fern, older Americans who live in a state of perpetual motion, moving from place to place, going where the work is. The film is based on a nonfiction book of the same name by Jessica Bruder.

Zhao uses non-actors, real American nomads living this life, and “Nomadland” feels like a drama that has been placed inside a documentary about their world. She accomplished the same trick with “The Rider,” in which real people acted out a story that echoed their lives.