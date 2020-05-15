'Fourteen' is an understated tale of friendship in crisis

What remains is the friendship, which becomes tested by Jo’s anxiety and depression. When Jo breaks down, or mysteriously disappears, Mara is forced into the caregiver role, trying to look after her friend. As the years progress and Jo’s episodes get worse and worse, we see the strain it causes on Mara’s emotional health. “You need something all the time,” she tells Jo. “It gets difficult.”

Sallitt shows the growing schism not through big emotional scenes, but quiet conversation, often everyday chitchat, that discreetly refer to the larger tensions beneath. Most of the scenes are simply staged, the actors sounding as natural as possible, as though we were eavesdropping on conversations in a coffee shop.

The two lead actresses are terrific, with the grounded Medel playing off the emotional highs and lows that Kuhling brings to Jo. We feel for Jo’s plight even as we understand how taxing it can be to ride the emotional roller coaster along with her.

Midway through the film, the conversations suddenly stop, and Sallitt gives us an extreme wide shot of a train station. A train rolls in, the passengers disembark, and we gradually spot Mara among the passengers. He returns to this kind of shot a couple of times later in the film, long takes of Mara simply moving through the world.

It’s a jarring shift in tone that builds an undercurrent of dread in “Fourteen.” These moments may signify that Mara is moving forward with her life, while Jo is stuck in a dead-end spiral she can’t escape from. For a film that keeps so much under the surface, I was surprised how much of a wallop “Fourteen” packs by its final shot.

