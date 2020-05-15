'Fourteen' is an understated tale of friendship in crisis

Late in Dan Sallitt’s “Fourteen,” we learn how lifelong friends Jo (Norma Kuhling) and Mara (Tallie Medel) first met. It was in middle school, and Mara was the new kid in class, picked on by the mean girls in the lunchroom. Until Jo, popular and confident, stood up and defended her.
It’s a sweet story. But there’s also a suggestion that a friendship build on that kind of power imbalance might not be built to last. Sallitt’s new film, poignant and understated, is a closely observed microbudget drama about friendship, and how real life can strain even the closest bonds.
“Fourteen” is being released as a “Virtual Cinema” screening on Friday through the UW Cinematheque. Instead of charging a rental fee as other Virtual Cinema screenings have done, the Cinematheque is offering the film free to the first 150 people who RSVP to info@cinema.wisc.edu and put “Fourteen” or “14” in the subject line. The Cinematheque is also offering three of Sallitt’s films free for anyone on its website.
The film tracks about a decade in the lives of Jo and Mara, starting when they are in their 20s and living in New York City. Mara is a focused, quiet teacher, while Jo is an extroverted, flighty fashion model. Sallitt makes sudden leaps forward in time, as boyfriends come and go, jobs come and go.
What remains is the friendship, which becomes tested by Jo’s anxiety and depression. When Jo breaks down, or mysteriously disappears, Mara is forced into the caregiver role, trying to look after her friend. As the years progress and Jo’s episodes get worse and worse, we see the strain it causes on Mara’s emotional health. “You need something all the time,” she tells Jo. “It gets difficult.”
Sallitt shows the growing schism not through big emotional scenes, but quiet conversation, often everyday chitchat, that discreetly refer to the larger tensions beneath. Most of the scenes are simply staged, the actors sounding as natural as possible, as though we were eavesdropping on conversations in a coffee shop.
The two lead actresses are terrific, with the grounded Medel playing off the emotional highs and lows that Kuhling brings to Jo. We feel for Jo’s plight even as we understand how taxing it can be to ride the emotional roller coaster along with her.
Midway through the film, the conversations suddenly stop, and Sallitt gives us an extreme wide shot of a train station. A train rolls in, the passengers disembark, and we gradually spot Mara among the passengers. He returns to this kind of shot a couple of times later in the film, long takes of Mara simply moving through the world.
It’s a jarring shift in tone that builds an undercurrent of dread in “Fourteen.” These moments may signify that Mara is moving forward with her life, while Jo is stuck in a dead-end spiral she can’t escape from. For a film that keeps so much under the surface, I was surprised how much of a wallop “Fourteen” packs by its final shot.
Stay up-to-date on what's happening
Receive the latest in local entertainment news in your inbox weekly!