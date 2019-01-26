Author Dean Bakopoulos first sold the film rights to his debut novel, 2005’s “Please Don’t Come Back From the Moon,” when it was still a short story. But, as often happens, a film was never made, and for the next few years various film projects based on the book started and stopped.
So Bakopoulos, who finished the novel while living in Madison, didn’t have his hopes too high in 2010 when he met actor James Franco at a writers’ retreat in North Carolina. Franco expressed interest in the book, so much so that he bought out every copy at the local bookstore, and suggested Bakopoulos make it into a film. Bakopoulos gave him a copy of a 120-page screenplay he had written, and that was that.
Until years later, when Bakopoulos heard they were shooting the movie in California, with Franco serving as star and executive producer. Now called “Don’t Come Back From the Moon” (the “Please” was dropped somewhere along the way), the film, which also stars Rashida Jones and Jeffrey Wahlberg, is playing in 10 cities, including Chicago. It is also available to rent or buy on iTunes and other video-on-demand platforms.
While some major changes were made, such as moving the story from working-class Michigan to California’s Salton Sea region, Bakopoulos chalks that up to an inevitable part of translating a book to the screen. He’s overall very supportive of the movie that director and co-writer Bruce Thierry Chung made.
“The film is sort of the essence of the 120-page script that I wrote, but it does capture the mood and the tone and the feeling so well,” said Bakopoulos, who is now an assistant professor of English at Iowa’s Grinnell College. “I was very skeptical when I heard that they had moved it from the Midwest. But when I actually went on set, I saw they were doing something really cool, and I thought, ‘Well it’s better than having it sit in a drawer.’”
Bakopoulos’ semi-autobiographical novel mixes blue-collar drama and magical realism in its tale of a downtrodden community outside Detroit where all the men, unable to get jobs and provide for their families, have simply disappeared.
“Economic anxiety is almost a spiritual condition, a wilderness you have to go into,” he said. “All of that is so present in the book, as well as these dated, wrong-headed ideas about masculinity. In the movie those were still captured, but in a little more of a contemporary way.”
In particular, Bakopoulos said the film adds a different dimension to that anxiety by introducing climate change as a theme. The Salton Sea is California’s largest lake and was once a resort destination, but it has been drying up and shrinking because of environmental effects.
“California is such a ground zero for climate change in North America,” Bakopoulos said. “I felt like that was something I didn’t expect, but I do think that downward mobility and industrialization, which was such a part of my book — now that desolation has an ecological component that was totally missing from my book. The towns that are dying around the world now are dying because of an economic and an ecological shift.”
Bakopoulos enjoyed visiting the set, and despite the shift in location from Michigan to California, felt an uncanny sense of familiarity. He said Rashida Jones resembles his mother, and watching Jones and Franco film a scene featuring a family fight over the kitchen table hit close to home.
“It was like somebody was reenacting a memory I had,” he said. “The clutter on the kitchen table and just the mood of the room. It was quite intense and quite moving.”
Bakopoulos, who got his MFA in Madison and founded the Wisconsin Book Festival, said he doesn’t know of any plans to expand the film’s distribution to Madison, but he would like to host a local screening of the film sometime this spring. He never got a straight answer as to why “Please” was dropped from the title, but he’s supportive of the film as a work of art, connected to but distinct from his own novel.
“It’s very much a film, a filmic interpretation of a book,” he said. “Writing a book is so lonely, and to be able to resurrect a story in a collaborative way was really fun.”