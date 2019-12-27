10 for the '10s: The best movies of the decade

If you ever want a lesson in the arbitrariness of best-of lists, go back and look at Top 10 lists you’ve made from previous years.
There are films on those lists that I loved at the time and haven’t thought about once since. Although I still think they’re great movies, they didn’t stick somehow. Other films get rankings that seem perplexing to me now — did I really rank the sci-fi/horror movie “Under the Skin” the best movie of 2014, while putting Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” at No. 2? What was I thinking?
Still, it’s fun to do them, and really fun to read other people’s lists and see where your opinions align and where they don’t. (Worst-of lists I can do without. It’s punishment enough to have to write about those movies once.)
As the ‘10s draw to a close, it's a good time to revisit those lists and assemble a best-movies-of-the-decade Top 10. The movies on this list stuck with me, and each in their own way spoke to the decade that we’re about to say goodbye to.
But who knows? A decade from now, this list may look all wrong to me, too. Where possible, I've dug up and linked to my original review.
10. “Selma” (2014) — We get a lot of biopics every year, and most of them aren’t very good. But Ana DuVernay’s film about Martin Luther King, Jr. is so brilliant because it brings the civil rights leader down to human scale, and focuses on a narrow slice of history. The film shows his inspiring nature, but also his cleverness and resilience.
9. “Once Upon a Time . . . In Hollywood” (2019) — This one may rise in the ranks as time passes, because I know I’ll be watching it over and over again. It feels like the summation of Quentin Tarantino’s career, channeling his love and knowledge of old Hollywood (even, maybe especially, mediocre Hollywood) into an ode to a bygone era that’s both funny and poignant. He really does believe movies can change the world.
8. “Dunkirk” (2017) — Christopher Nolan makes a big-budget war film that’s also one of the most structurally daring Hollywood movies ever made, playing with time in intriguing ways that demand repeat viewings. The film’s nesting-doll structure is more than just dazzling, it’s emotionally satisfying, showing how in war, as in life, your fate may rest with other people you may never meet.
7. “Phantom Thread” (2017) — Starting with 2007’s “There Will Be Blood,” writer-director Paul Thomas Anderson has made one masterpiece after another, all historical dramas that dissect the male psyche in intriguing and often funny ways. In this elegantly demented period piece, he punctures the self-made myth of the chauvinistic artist whose uses women as “muses,” as Daniel Day-Lewis’ arrogant fashion designer more than meets his match in a determined young model (Vicky Krieps). So much fun.
6. “The Social Network” (2010) — A decade later, any discussion of the toxic impulses underlying social media and the tech industry has to go back to Aaron Sorkin’s crackling drama on the early days of Facebook. Fast-moving, well-acted and endlessly quotable, the film shows how you can turn insecurity into a billion-dollar business.
5. “Moonlight” (2016) — Barry Jenkins’ luminous triptych looking at three stages in the life of a gay black man was a beautiful film. It also opened a door for more stories by many more kinds of filmmakers than we had been getting before. That it got the perfect Hollywood ending at the Oscars only cemented the feeling that, while we’ve got a long ways to go, there’s no going back.
4. “The Tree of Life” (2011) — Terence Malick’s awe-inspiring film goes to the origins of the universe and back, as gorgeous and evocative a meditation on family and faith as has ever been captured on screen. Watching it is a humbling experience.
3. “Boyhood” (2014) — Richard Linklater’s wildly ambitious film, shot over a span of 12 years, is a fitting companion piece to “Tree of Life,” as one boy (Efran Cochrane) grows into a college student before our eyes. Like in his “Before” series, Linklater is sculpting with time, showing how we change (and don’t change) as we age and accumulate experiences.
2. “The Master” (2012) — Anderson is the only repeat offender on this list, this time for his fascinatingly knotty film about a troubled loner (Joaquin Phoenix) and the charismatic cult leader (the late, great Philip Seymour Hoffman) who becomes his mentor and foe. Both men in their own ways embody the myth of the American free thinker, who yearns to exist outside the boundaries of traditional society, but are less radical than they think.
1. “Mad Max: Fury Road” (2015) — The best movie of the decade kicks ass, sure, a pulse-pounding and relentlessly creative action movie with one stunning setpiece after another. But as a post-apocalyptic metaphor for a world that often feels cruel and chaotic, I found it moving and deeply resonant. We can’t race away from our problems, the movie tells us. There’s nowhere else to go. We’ve got to turn around, go back and fix it together.