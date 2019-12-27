10 for the '10s: The best movies of the decade

If you ever want a lesson in the arbitrariness of best-of lists, go back and look at Top 10 lists you’ve made from previous years.

There are films on those lists that I loved at the time and haven’t thought about once since. Although I still think they’re great movies, they didn’t stick somehow. Other films get rankings that seem perplexing to me now — did I really rank the sci-fi/horror movie “Under the Skin” the best movie of 2014, while putting Richard Linklater’s “Boyhood” at No. 2? What was I thinking?

Still, it’s fun to do them, and really fun to read other people’s lists and see where your opinions align and where they don’t. (Worst-of lists I can do without. It’s punishment enough to have to write about those movies once.)

As the ‘10s draw to a close, it's a good time to revisit those lists and assemble a best-movies-of-the-decade Top 10. The movies on this list stuck with me, and each in their own way spoke to the decade that we’re about to say goodbye to.

But who knows? A decade from now, this list may look all wrong to me, too. Where possible, I've dug up and linked to my original review.